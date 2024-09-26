Christopher Lee found out his brother Frederick is married from the news

You might have heard by now that Malaysian actor Frederick Lee, 48, has tied the knot with his fiancée Jess.

On September 20, Frederick took to Instagram to announce that he and Jess, who reportedly works in IT, are “officially Mr & Mrs Lee”. He also shared snaps taken on their ROM day. They dated for 10 years before getting engaged.

A day later, older bro Christopher Lee and wife Fann Wong left comments congratulating the couple, saying that they can finally attend a wedding banquet.

It turns out, Chris, 53, didn't know that Frederick was getting hitched and like everyone else, only found out about it from the internet.



And we thought the bros were super close.

"He didn’t tell me! I only found out when I woke up and saw the news!" Chris told Taiwanese media during an interview with his brother.

Frederick explained that he did inform Chris that he would register his marriage and throw a wedding banquet after returning from filming in Europe, but didn’t specify when.

The reason is because in Malaysia, you have to schedule a date to register your marriage, and Frederick wasn’t sure of the date.

Frederick had initially wanted Chris to be a witness at the ceremony but didn’t want to trouble him as he lives in Singapore.

"If you had told me, I would have come for sure," said Chris, before jokingly threatening to “cut ties” if Frederick does not inform him about the wedding.

Playful threats aside, the brothers have nothing but love and support for each other.

Both Chris and Frederick have been nominated at the upcoming Golden Bell Awards for Best Leading Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film for their performances in legal drama Port of Lies and TV movie Night Blindness respectively.

Regarded as Taiwan's equivalent to the Emmys, the ceremony will take place at Taipei Music Center on October 19.

Chris, who is a three-time Golden Bell Award winner, shared that aside from his first win in 2014 when he clinched Best Leading Actor for family drama A Good Wife, he was not able to accept the trophy in person.

He couldn’t attend the ceremony in 2021 when he won Best Leading Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film for Workers due to the pandemic and was also forced to miss the awards the following year when he was named Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series for Danger Zone.

“I really wanted to go but… I injured myself while working out and couldn’t walk because of swollen foot. So this year, I’m being very careful,” he said.

This is Chris’ sixth Golden Bell nom and he noted that this is the first time he is walking the red carpet with his "lucky charm" aka Frederick.

Hearing this, Frederick also referred to Chris as his lucky charm, but the newly-wedded actor might just have an edge in the luck department.

Flashing his wedding ring, he boasted that he has a "second lucky charm”, to which Chris retorted: “Then I’ll bring my marriage certificate.”

Interestingly, Fann and Chris will celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary on Sep 29.

If you’re wondering, Fann will not be attending the Golden Bell awards ceremony as she has to stay home to help their son Zed, 10, with his revision as exams are the week after the event.

However, Zed, who is in primary 4 now, did secretly tell Chris that he would be catching the awards.

Chris' fam will be rooting for him in Singapore.