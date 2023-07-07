Coco Lee was secretly battling breast cancer; sister says death not caused by slitting wrist

Fans and friends have taken to the Internet to pay tribute to Mandopop diva Coco Lee after the shocking news of her death.

The 48-year-old, who suffered from depression, passed away on July 5 following a suicide attempt at home three days earlier.

Among those in showbiz who mourned the star was her pal, musician and producer Jae Chong, who was “utterly broken” to hear the news of her passing.

In his Instagram post, Jae revealed Coco secretly battled cancer the past few months and was a "true fighter".

“I remember when she told me about her illness a few months ago, I sat in my car crying nonstop. She was suffering from so many different things including cancer. She was a true fighter. She didn’t want her fans and family to worry. I pray that she is in heaven where there is no more pain,” he wrote.

Coco’s sister and ex-manager Nancy later confirmed this, saying that the singer was diagnosed with breast cancer last year.

Following her diagnosis, she underwent surgery, but kept her illness from their mum as she did not want her to worry.

Coco was dealt another blow when she had to undergo surgery to fix an old injury in February this year.

Nancy, however, pointed out that Coco did not die from slitting her wrist despite what earlier reports had claimed. Nancy added that Coco's cause of death will be revealed when the autopsy report is out.

She also appealed to the public not to engage in speculations about her sister.

Performing was her calling

In an interview with Hong Kong media, Nancy said that Coco was a “very positive person” who gave her all to her career.

“She only shared good news, and not the bad. God blessed her with the talent to entertain audiences, so she did her best in her showbiz career. To her, this was her calling and her expectations were very high, which is why those who worked with her knew that she gave her best in everything she does,” she shared.

Her only weakness, said Nancy, was that she was very “persistent in love”.

“My sister had always been very simple. Because she didn’t have a father, she looked to her husband (Canadian billionaire Bruce Rockowitz), who is 16 years her senior, like a father figure. To her, Bruce is a good father and treats his daughters very well, but unfortunately, he was her husband and not her father. My sister had everything and lacked nothing, so she was more emotionally attached."

Coco and Bruce tied the knot in a lavish wedding in 2011 after dating for eight years. Rumours of trouble in the marriage began to surface in 2020.

The couple had reportedly been separated for more than a year and planned to begin divorce proceedings in July.

Bruce was away from Hong Kong at the time of Coco's death but rushed back when he heard the news.

Bruce and Coco with his daughters from his previous marriage, Rachel and Sarah.

According to reports, Coco’s funeral is slated to be held in August and the family plans to hold a memorial service so fans can bid their final farewell to the star.

Photos: Coco Lee/Facebook