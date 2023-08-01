Coco Lee’s estranged husband Bruce Rockowitz criticised by her fans for attending her funeral

Friends and family of the late Coco Lee gathered at the Hong Kong Funeral Home for the star’s funeral yesterday (July 31). Coco passed away on July 5 at the age of 48.

Some of the celebs spotted include veteran Hong Kong singer Jenny Tseng, one of the pallbearers, and close friend Taiwanese singer Elva Hsiao, both of whom delivered heartbreaking eulogies.

Also at the funeral was Coco’s estranged husband, Canadian billionaire Bruce Rockowitz, 64. His attendance was not expected and it caused a stir when he showed up just before the funeral service at around 3.50pm.

Dressed in a black suit, he was accompanied by his daughters from his previous marriage, Rachel and Sarah.

Bruce Rockowitz and his daughters (front right in pic)

During the private service, which was streamed live online, Bruce did not sit with Coco’s family at the front. He was seated instead in the second row with his daughters.

According to reports, Coco’s older sisters Carol and Nancy were in tears and looked visibly shaken during the ceremony.

However, when the camera panned to Bruce and his daughters, they appeared expressionless.

Fans criticised them for being “heartless and emotionless” and questioned why they even bothered to attend the funeral in the first place.

"Those three aren’t even sad. Why are they here?" asked one fan, while another wrote: “If I were Coco’s family, I would have chased them out".

And when Bruce was filmed seemingly wiping away tears, a netizen remarked sarcastically: "Not sure if he's wiping his tears or oil from his eyes."

Bruce was not seated with Coco's family at the front

After the service, when a male attendee approached Coco’s sisters to offer their condolences, Nancy could be seeing bursting into tears. She was then heard wailing in Cantonese "Caused the death of my sister!"

Though no names were mentioned, netizens have speculated that she was referring to Bruce.

Nancy broke down in tears after getting consoled by a male attendee. She was also heard wailing in Cantonese "Caused the death of my sister!"

Coco and Bruce tied the knot in a lavish wedding in 2011 after dating for eight years.

Bruce was alleged to have cheated on Coco in the later years of their marriage and divorce rumours began to surface in 2020.

The couple had reportedly been separated for more than a year at the time of her death and were due to sign divorce papers in July.

