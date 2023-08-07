Coco Lee’s husband paid S$1.4m to rent penthouse for singer, source says he forced her to move out of their home

Canadian billionaire Bruce Rockowitz, the husband of late Hong Kong singer Coco Lee, has been targetted by her fans since the star’s death on July 5.

He has been blamed for the suicide attempt that led to Coco’s death and is rumoured to be fighting for her assets, though he has since denied the last allegation.

Now there are reports that he kicked Coco out of their Hong Kong home when they separated in October last year.

"The man was the one who cheated. He packed Coco's belongings and told her to move out. It's outrageous,” said one source.

The home Coco shared with Bruce

Coco moved into a serviced apartment at the Four Seasons Place which Bruce rented for her.

Located on the top floor of the International Finance Centre in Central, the apartment, which has a rooftop terrace and pool, cost HK$800,000 (S$137.3K) a month.

According to a source, Coco was initially supposed to live there for three months.

Bruce often complained about the steep rent and allegedly resorted to stopping payment in a bid to get her to move out.

However, he later relented when Coco insisted on staying there and he ending up paying at least HK$8mil (S$1.4mil) in rent.

“There are rumours claiming that Bruce was living off [Coco’s] money, which is not true at all. He has never spent any of her money,” one insider said.

Bruce Rockowitz and his daughters (front right in pic)

Bruce tied the knot with Coco in 2011. In recent years, it was reported that the couple’s marriage was on the rocks and they were due to sign divorce papers in July.

Bruce has been criticised by fans for showing up at Coco’s funeral and has had to defend himself against accusations that he was responsible for the singer's depression and death.

According to reports, he plans to seek an inquest into the cause of her death to dispel the rumours.

Photos: Coco Lee/Weibo, PBE Media, YouTube