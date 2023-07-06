Coco Lee’s last voice message to fans revealed; was posted on the day she attempted suicide

On July 5, the elder sister of pop diva Coco Lee announced that the singer had died at the age of 48. Coco had attempted suicide at home on July 2, and was in a coma until her death on July 5.

Before her passing, it appeared that Coco had recorded a voice message for her fans.



The 40-second audio clip was posted on Weibo by Coco’s Chinese fanclub on the day Coco attempted suicide.



It is not known when exactly Coco recorded the audio message, but fans have confirmed in the comments section that it was a recent audio message.

In the audio, Coco first addressed her fans in Chinese, before switching over to English.

Here’s what she said in Chinese: “My dears, I am Coco. I’ve felt the love and support that everyone has shown me, and then… you guys are on my side, bolstering me up, um, I will continue fighting on. And… in this, in this period of time, I hope that you guys will be healthy and happy too. I really miss everyone, [and] I am working real hard. Um, miss you all, I really miss you guys as well. Love you, love you!”

Fans who listened to the audio noted that Coco appeared to have been briefly overcome with emotion in the midst of her message, with Coco pausing for a beat to collect herself before continuing on to wish for her fans to “be healthy and happy too”.

In the last five seconds, Coco addressed her fans in English, saying: “Thank you so much for the gifts. Beautiful and very thoughtful. Love you guys.”

Rest in peace, Coco.

