Coco Lee’s last voice message to fans revealed; was posted on the day she attempted suicide
In the audio clip, Coco could be heard choking up with emotion while wishing her fans to be "healthy and happy too".

By Toh Ziyi
Published July 6, 2023
Updated July 6, 2023
On July 5, the elder sister of pop diva Coco Lee announced that the singer had died at the age of 48. Coco had attempted suicide at home on July 2, and was in a coma until her death on July 5.

Before her passing, it appeared that Coco had recorded a voice message for her fans.

The 40-second audio clip was posted on Weibo by Coco’s Chinese fanclub on the day Coco attempted suicide.

It is not known when exactly Coco recorded the audio message, but fans have confirmed in the comments section that it was a recent audio message.

In the audio, Coco first addressed her fans in Chinese, before switching over to English.

Here’s what she said in Chinese: “My dears, I am Coco. I’ve felt the love and support that everyone has shown me, and then… you guys are on my side, bolstering me up, um, I will continue fighting on. And… in this, in this period of time, I hope that you guys will be healthy and happy too. I really miss everyone, [and] I am working real hard.  Um, miss you all, I really miss you guys as well. Love you, love you!”

Fans who listened to the audio noted that Coco appeared to have been briefly overcome with emotion in the midst of her message, with Coco pausing for a beat to collect herself before continuing on to wish for her fans to “be healthy and happy too”.

In the last five seconds, Coco addressed her fans in English, saying: “Thank you so much for the gifts. Beautiful and very thoughtful. Love you guys.”

Rest in peace, Coco.

In the clip embedded below, Coco shares more about her showbiz journey and her debut days while participating in music show Infinity and Beyond. You can watch the full show on meWATCH here

If you or someone you know is having difficulties coping, here are some numbers to call:

Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

CHAT @ *SCAPE: (+65) 6493 6500, (+65) 6493 6501

SAF Counselling Hotline: 1800-278-0022

Photos: 中华玟迷联盟/Weibo, Coco Lee/Weibo

