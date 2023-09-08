Controversial M’sian influencer ‘Abang Tesla’ and his 2 wives head to Turkey for their 'first trip together'

Malaysian influencer and TikTok star Mohammad Khaliltizam Yusri, 28, better known as ‘Abang Tesla’, recently went viral after taking a second wife.

In late-August, Abang Tesla posted a video of him consoling his first wife, Nurmajdina Jamari. According to reports, the couple, who tied the knot five years ago, are high school sweethearts.

He was set to tie the knot with his second wife, Nursyafiqa Mohd Hanafi, 22, later that day.



The duo had gotten acquainted with each other after Nursyafiqa sent him a song through a message on Instagram six months ago.

Polygamy is legal in Malaysia, with Muslim men allowed to have up to four wives. However, special permission from the state’s Syariah Court, which deals with Islamic laws, is required for each marriage after the first.

That's Abang Tesla and his second wife on the left, and a screengrab from the now-deleted TikTok of Abang Tesla comforting his first wife on the right.

Abang Tesla’s second marriage attracted a fair bit of criticism from netizens. Even celebs, like Malaysian singer Shila Amzah, and Malaysian actress Noorkhiriah weighed in on the issue.

“I’m sure there’s a reason why these things happen but someone is suffering, so don’t be too proud of your actions,” Noorkhiriah wrote in an Instagram Story, adding that women should “stay away” from married men.

Shila shared her thoughts in a post on Instagram, writing that married men should “always reject any advances” from women.

Abang Tesla and his first wife.

However, it seems like Abang Tesla’s throuple is going strong, despite the public disapproval.

On September 6, he announced on Instagram that the trio are flying off on their “first trip together” to Turkey for a pilgrimage.

Comments on his post appeared mixed, with some praising Abang Tesla for “treating his two wives fairly”, while others started comparing the appearance of his two wives.

Others were more philosophical, with one netizen writing: “Everything that happens has a lesson. [We] just don't know [if it’s a] good or bad [lesson].”