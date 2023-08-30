Daniel Wu’s high school photos show the actor has always looked like a heartbreaker

American-Chinese actor Daniel Wu has long been regarded as one of the best looking actors in Asian cinema.

The 48-year-old actor, who grew up in California, recently posted throwback photos from his high school yearbook.

And we can confidently say that the Head-Royce School alum has always been handsome.



Just look at this pic:

Just look at him

“Found some old high school yearbook photos! I was pretty much up to no good all throughout high school and I think my face shows it,” wrote Daniel.



True enough, young Daniel, with his striking features and mischievous smirk, reminds us of that guy in school who broke everyone's heart.

Needless to say, his fans were completely taken with the pics. "I immediately knew you were the school hunk,” gushed a fan.

Another netizen also said they “would have a crush on him for life” if they had met Daniel in high school.