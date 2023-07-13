Did Blackpink's Jennie just confirm she’s dating BTS’ V? New IG pic shows her in the same outfit she wore on their alleged Paris date

Remember when the internet went into a frenzy over the news that Blackpink’s Jennie and BTS’ V, both 27, are dating?

In May, a French photographer shared a video of a couple, thought to be Jennie and V because of their outfits, strolling hand-in-hand in Paris.

Last August, Jennie’s phone was allegedly hacked, and pictures of a couple who looked like her and V, spread like wildfire on Twitter.

Neither party has acknowleged the rumours.

Yesterday (Jul 12), Jennie posted a series of IG pics, wearing an outfit that looked identical to the one she had on during her rumoured Paris date.



Her caption? “Few weeks back".

Many netizens took it as Jennie basically admitting to being the person who was captured in the video with V.

“Is she personally acknowledging the rumours?” asked one netizen. Others also wondered if V was the one who snapped the recent photos.

Fans praised the idol for being “an unbothered queen”, while many rooted for her in the comments, saying she “won the IDGAF war”.