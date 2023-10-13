'Do not make fun of my wife': Groom in China protects bride from mean wedding guests who make fun of her for being plus-sized

How did a happy occasion like a wedding end up brimming with tears and shame?

A wedding in Jiangsu, China recently had netizens in a heated debate about the bride who was brought to tears as guests laughed and made sarcastic comments about her 200kg weight.

Thankfully, the groom saw the entire incident and went over to his bride to comfort her till she calmed down.

The groom was also said to censure the crowd for their insensitive behaviour and said, “You are invited to bless me, not to make fun of my wife.”

According to reports, the couple was said to have been mentally prepared for the odd stare or comment but didn’t expect the elevated response.

The groom went on to tearfully share to the now silent and shamed crowd that he faced many objections when people knew about his decision to marry and even questioned if he did it for money.

“I love her strengths and weaknesses. Whether she is fat, thin, beautiful, or ugly, rich or poor, as long as two souls fit together, nothing else matters.”

He also said no one truly understood the effort it took for them to be together.

Photos: 88razzi