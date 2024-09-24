Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

8days

Does Wang Leehom have a girlfriend? Netizens think it's this hot M'sian singer
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Does Wang Leehom have a girlfriend? Netizens think it's this hot M'sian singer

The rumours started because of this photo Wilber Pan posted.

Does Wang Leehom have a girlfriend? Netizens think it's this hot M'sian singer
Follow TODAY on WhatsApp
New: You can now listen to articles.
Sorry, the audio is unavailable right now. Please try again later.

This audio is AI-generated.

By Jiamun Koh
Published September 24, 2024
Updated September 25, 2024
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

It's been three years since Wang Leehom's embarrassing divorce battle with ex-wife Lee Jinglei.

Since that high-profile split, the now 48-year-old singer has remained tight-lipped about his love life. We mean, wouldn't you be? 

But is Leehom finally ready to open up about his personal life again? 

On Sun (Sep 22), Taiwanese singer Wilber Pan, who was performing at the same concert with Leehom in Guiyang, China, shared on Instagram a group photo he took with Leehom as well as fellow performers Malaysian singer Haezee and Taiwanese singer Chen Linong.

In the photo, Haezee, 32, was seated between Wilber and Leehom, with her shoulder resting on Leehom's. 

Netizens quickly zeroed in on Haezee with many asking: "Who is that girl?"

A netizen even boldly asserted that Haezee, who was one of the nominees for Best Newcomer at the 2022 Golden Melody Awards, is "Wang Leehom's new girlfriend". 

Though neither Haezee and Leehom responded to the rumours, Haezee shared the same photo on her socials earlier today (Sep 24) and wrote: "That night everyone was hungry...". 

We know she was talking about the feast in front of them or was she just whetting our appetites for some news to come?

Were the two intentionally being chummy or did Haezee's shoulder just happen to be leaning on Leehom's? Haezee was also one of the performers at the concert in Guiyang which Wilber and Leehom performed at Photos: Wang Leehom/Instagram, Wilber Pan/Instagram

Read more of the latest in

8days Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the top features, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.

Logo
Games image

Get your daily dose of fun

Try our word games, puzzles & quizzes

PLAY NOW
Play games, quizzes & more

Play games, quizzes & more

Close Button