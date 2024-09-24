Does Wang Leehom have a girlfriend? Netizens think it's this hot M'sian singer

It's been three years since Wang Leehom's embarrassing divorce battle with ex-wife Lee Jinglei.

Since that high-profile split, the now 48-year-old singer has remained tight-lipped about his love life. We mean, wouldn't you be?

But is Leehom finally ready to open up about his personal life again?

On Sun (Sep 22), Taiwanese singer Wilber Pan, who was performing at the same concert with Leehom in Guiyang, China, shared on Instagram a group photo he took with Leehom as well as fellow performers Malaysian singer Haezee and Taiwanese singer Chen Linong.

In the photo, Haezee, 32, was seated between Wilber and Leehom, with her shoulder resting on Leehom's.

Netizens quickly zeroed in on Haezee with many asking: "Who is that girl?"

A netizen even boldly asserted that Haezee, who was one of the nominees for Best Newcomer at the 2022 Golden Melody Awards, is "Wang Leehom's new girlfriend".

Though neither Haezee and Leehom responded to the rumours, Haezee shared the same photo on her socials earlier today (Sep 24) and wrote: "That night everyone was hungry...".

We know she was talking about the feast in front of them or was she just whetting our appetites for some news to come?

Were the two intentionally being chummy or did Haezee's shoulder just happen to be leaning on Leehom's?Haezee was also one of the performers at the concert in Guiyang which Wilber and Leehom performed at Photos: Wang Leehom/Instagram, Wilber Pan/Instagram