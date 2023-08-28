Donnie Yen’s 'hot and youthful' mother-in-law is 66, just 6 years older than the action star

Now we know where Donnie Yen’s wife, former beauty queen Cissy Wang, 42, gets her good looks from.

Recently, Cissy’s mum, Jennifer Wang, wowed the internet with stunning photos of herself on Instagram.

Dressed in black and green strapless gown, she wrote: "Hi IG friends, haven’t posted in a while."

There were also snaps of her in a fitted white beaded number that showed off her trim figure.

Wow!

"My gorgeous mama!" gushed Cissy in the comments.

Netizens, too, could not get over mama Wang's youthful looks and enviable physique, writing “Mother-in-law is so hot” and “[She and Cissy] look like sisters”.

One fan even asked if she was Cissy’s younger sister.

Oh, and did we mention that Jennifer is 66. Yes, just six years older than son-in-law Donnie, who is 60.

She's a grandma of fiveJennifer (in black) with daughters Cissy (right), 42, and Irene, 37.

Jennifer used to run a jewellery business with her late husband, Daniel Wang. He passed away in 2020 after a two-year battle with cancer.

Photos: Jennifer Wang/Instagram