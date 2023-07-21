Logo
Eason Chan gets candid about losing one testicle 21 years ago
If you’re too young to remember, the Hong Kong singer had one testicle surgically removed after injuring himself at a concert two decades ago.

Jonathan Fam
By Jonathan Fam
Published July 21, 2023
Updated July 22, 2023
Losing a testicle is not something any man would want to experience but Hong Kong singer Eason Chan isn’t just any man.

In case you’re too young to remember, in 2022, Eason was performing at a campus concert in Taiwan when he fell off the stage. He suffered a severe groin injury, and as a result, one of his testicles had to be surgically removed.

As painful as that sounds, it probably could not compare to the jokes he had to endure about the loss of part of his manhood. But Eason took it all in his stride.

The self-deprecating star is now in the middle of his seven-night concert tour at the Taipei Arena. And on Jul 18, he brought up that terrible accident in typical Eason manner.

After almost slipping on stage while reaching for some water, Eason said: “It’s okay, my legs are thick, very sturdy. Although I had an accident in Taiwan in 2002, but am I scared? An accident is an accident.”

He then assumed a half squat position, before continuing, “Then two years later, a magazine said that I managed to conceive my daughter a hundred days after [the accident]. Hur hur. That’s so ignorant. There were already a lot of sperm banks at that time.”

When his fans erupted in cheers, Eason quickly said he was just joking. He then added “I store a lot” before clarifying what he meant with: “I store a lot in myself”.

Good to know, Eason, good to know.

This was Eason right after his, um, ball-busting accident in 2002 Photos: sinchewdaily.com

