Ekin Cheng & Yoyo Mung spotted shopping for groceries in Japan
Don't you love seeing stars doing the most mundane things?

By Jiamun Koh
Published September 6, 2023
Updated September 6, 2023
Ever since ex-TVB actress Yoyo Mung, 50, moved to Japan in 2021 after starting her own real estate agency in Fukuoka, netizens have been curious about her life with husband Ekin Cheng, 55, who is still based in Hong Kong.

Apart from spending hours playing video games, what else do the couple, who tied the knot in 2013, do whenever Ekin visits Yoyo?

Well, it looks like they enjoy going grocery shopping together.

The couple was recently spotted in a supermarket in Japan. 

One pic shows them at the checkout line, both of them dressed in similar all-black outfits.

In another pic, Ekin was seen pushing a shopping cart with rolls of toilet paper, snacks and three cups of Pepsi.

Three cups for two of them? How thirsty were they?

That's a lot of toilet paper That's Ekin and Yoyo queueing to pay for their groceries Photos: hk01

