Elusive former Cat III star Amy Yip, 56, makes rare appearance on social media

Remember Amy Yip? The former actress, known for her voluptuous figure, made a huge splash in the ‘80s and ‘90s, prompting many a less-endowed fan to order papaya milkshakes from their neighbourhood juice stalls. One of Hong Kong cinema’s most famous sex symbols, she appeared in films like Sex and Zen, the highest grossing Cat III movie in Hong Kong.

Even more importantly - she inspired the XL-sized Amy Yip Pau.

The pau is still around, but the actress retired from showbiz 26 years ago, all but disappearing from the public eye. Not until a recent Instagram post, that is.

Amy Yip, then and now.

In an Instagram post on June 17, TVB actress host Amy Ng, 39, shared that she’d celebrated her birthday with Amy Yip, 56, noting that both of them have the same English name. Amy Ng’s birthday fell on June 15, while Amy Yip’s birthday is on July 10.

Amy Ng revealed that she was invited out for a meal by Hong Kong film producer Raymond Wong, 77.

In March this year, a picture of Amy Yip at a dinner event also found its way online. In both instances, Amy Yip sported the same short hairstyle, and appeared as slim as ever.

Amy Yip (third from right) at a dinner event in March this year.

Amy Yip officially bowed out of the spotlight in 1997, with her last project being the 1994 film, Underground Judgement. According to reports, she wanted to spend more time with her boyfriend, orthopaedic surgeon Sammy Lui. The couple met in 1992 and were together until Sammy's demise in 2018. The surgeon suffered a heart attack on a plane flying to America. Amy Yip and Sammy were never wed.

When a reporter spotted Amy Yip in 2006, she gave a brief interview, sharing that she had no intentions of returning to showbiz, and that neither she nor Sammy wanted to tie the knot or have kids.

Amy Yip and her boyfriend, Sammy Lui on the left. Wonder if she's heard of the Amy Yip pau...

Amy Yip added that she was busy running a couple of food-related businesses she set up in Hong Kong and Macau.

Photos: Amy Ng/Instagram, Sohu