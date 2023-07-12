Entertainment site uses Liu Yifei's pic in report on Coco Lee's death

Do westerners think Chinese people all look the same?

On July 6, British entertainment site Social Junkie reported on Mandopop diva Coco Lee's sudden passing.



In the article, it wrote that Coco was the voice of Mulan in the Mandarin version of the 1998 Disney animated film of the same name, and that she sang its theme song 'Reflection'.



That it is all accurate.



However, it featured stills of Chinese actress Liu Yifei from 2020 live-action remake of Mulan.

The same image was used on its Facebook page, which has 1.35 million followers. The story has since recieved more than 200K likes and 27K shares.

The images have not been removed at the time of publication.

The faux pas has naturally angered Coco's fans, who left comments like “I thought it was just an urban legend that Westerners can’t tell Asians apart".

Seems like most netizens didn't notice the error

Photos: Coco Lee/Facebook, Social Junkie