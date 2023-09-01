The Equalizer 3 review: Denzel Washington tears Italian mafia a new one in picturesque, brutal vigilante sequel

No one delivers the wrath of God like Denzel Washington. In Man on Fire, his vendetta-seeking character explains why he isn’t big on clemency. “Forgiveness is between them and God,” he states. “It’s my job to arrange the meeting.” The divine duty theme circles back in this threequel — and final instalment in the franchise — where Washington’s OCD-stricken black ops agent-turned-vigilante Robert McCall believes he’s put on Earth to do the Lord’s work, in a quaint fishing town in Southern Italy, where the residents are terrified by the Mafia. So, when McCall isn’t soaking up the local sights, he’s going Old Testament on the miscreants’ asses. The kills, nasty as hell, are more stealthy than showy, more Michael Myers than John Wick, but still perversely satisfying. Washington says he’s done with the series but perhaps his son, John David, can take up the mantle in the prequels. Can you see it? (3/5 stars) out in cinemas

