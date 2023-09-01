The Equalizer 3 review: Denzel Washington tears Italian mafia a new one in picturesque, brutal vigilante sequel
Plus: A 100-word review of Gran: Turismo: Based on a True Story.
The Equalizer 3: Denzel Washington teaches Andrea Dodero to tango the hard way.
The Equalizer 3 (NC16)
Starring Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning
Directed by Antonie Fuqua
No one delivers the wrath of God like Denzel Washington. In Man on Fire, his vendetta-seeking character explains why he isn’t big on clemency. “Forgiveness is between them and God,” he states. “It’s my job to arrange the meeting.” The divine duty theme circles back in this threequel — and final instalment in the franchise — where Washington’s OCD-stricken black ops agent-turned-vigilante Robert McCall believes he’s put on Earth to do the Lord’s work, in a quaint fishing town in Southern Italy, where the residents are terrified by the Mafia. So, when McCall isn’t soaking up the local sights, he’s going Old Testament on the miscreants’ asses. The kills, nasty as hell, are more stealthy than showy, more Michael Myers than John Wick, but still perversely satisfying. Washington says he’s done with the series but perhaps his son, John David, can take up the mantle in the prequels. Can you see it? (3/5 stars) out in cinemas
Photos: TPG News/Click Photos
Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story: Archie Madekwe gets a last-minute pep talk from David Harbour before the race.
Gran Turismo: Based On A True Story (PG13)
Starring David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Archie Madekwe, Gerri Halliwell, Djimon Hounsou
Directed by Neill Blomkamp
Gran Turismo tells the unbelievable true story of Jann Mardenborough (Madekwe), an avid player of the titular simulator who overcame all odds to become a race-car driver (hello, 24 Hours of Le Mans!). It’s so outlandish that a ‘based on a true story’ disclaimer is stuck to the title. Beyond the dangerously unsound premise, Mardenborough’s passage from e-athlete to extreme sportsman is a serviceable underdog tale (think The Last Starfighter meets Days of Thunder), with Harbour giving a heartfelt performance as Mardenborough’s cynical but caring mentor. Of course, it's also a marketing movie: I want a PS5 console for Christmas! (2.5/5stars) out in cinemas
Photo: TPG News/Click Photos
Related topicsMovie Reviews The Equalizer 3 Denzel Washington Gran Turismo
Read more of the latest in