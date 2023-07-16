Ex-Mediacorp actor Vincent Ng, 47, is redefining the meaning of dad bod

Fit dad alert.

Former Mediacorp actor and wushu artist Vincent Ng, 47, shared this topless photo on Instagram earlier this week. And of course, the Internet (and our local celebs) are more than enamoured by his physique.

Though the post was to showcase a sweet father-son moment between Vincent and his four-year-old son, Zander, all everyone could focus on was Vincent’s washboard abs.

“It’s time for you to get some workout (sic),” Vincent addressed his son in his caption. We guess four is the perfect time to start working out in Vincent’s books?

We zoomed in on Vincent's abs for you. You're welcome.

And in case you're curious to know how our local celebs reacted to Vincent's topless snap, here are some comments we've picked out for you.

“Wow, really washboard,” Romeo Tan, who’s been pretty busy posting his own #fitspo pictures on Threads, wrote in a comment, while Nick Teo posted a string of fire emojis.

Meanwhile, Ben Yeo couldn’t help but write: “Wow, I wish my dad also have this body”.

Really Ben?

Biceps bigger than Zander's face.

Vincent, who was a Mediacorp actor from 1997 to 2007, left showbiz to concentrate on running his wushu school Wufang.

His last acting gig was in 2022, when he appeared in the Zheng Geping-helmed action flick Deleted.