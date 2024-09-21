Ex-Mediacorp actress Kate Pang hasn’t worked in Singapore for so long, she broke out in a rash because of the heat

It's been two months since former Mediacorp actress Kate Pang and her family moved back to Singapore from Taipei, and the 41-year-old is now ready to hustle.

The Taiwanese actress and husband, local actor Andie Chen, 39, got married in 2013 and they have two kids Aden, 10, and Avery, eight. The family moved to Taiwan in 2020 for better job opportunities, and have been based there since.

The couple announced in July that they've returned to Singapore so their kids could attend a primary school in Clementi.

Kate also took on a role in upcoming Mediacorp drama I Believe I Can Fly — her first local production since 2019's I'm Madam!.

It seems Kate has been having quite a hard time getting used to the heat here again.

So much so her face broke out in a rash.

In an interview with Lianhe Zaobao, Kate shared she has to shoot in a claypot rice stall with no air-conditioning.

The crew also can't turn on the fans as the shop is filled with equipment.

Long hours in the heat led Kare to suffer an allergic reaction and her face started to swell up.

The crew immediately used a fan to help lower her body temperature, but it was of no help. Making things worse was how she had to wear skin-tight jeans for that scene.

Since then, Kate's face would swell up every time she sweats.

Both Kate and the production team didn't immediately realise her rash was a result of the heat, and thought she was breaking out because of her thick make-up.

Kate also said that this is the first time in her 10 years of working in Singapore that she experienced such a bad case of heat rash.

Well, all we can say is that she's getting a real warm welcome home.