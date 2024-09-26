Logo
Ex-TVB actor Sammy Sum, 41, seen busking on Guangzhou streets, wants everyone to know he can sing
Ex-TVB actor Sammy Sum, 41, seen busking on Guangzhou streets, wants everyone to know he can sing

The Hong Kong star is so determined to prove that he's got the singing chops that his upcoming concert is titled Actually, I Can Sing.

Ex-TVB actor Sammy Sum, 41, seen busking on Guangzhou streets, wants everyone to know he can sing
By Ilsa Chan
Published September 26, 2024
Updated September 27, 2024
You may know former TVB star Sammy Sum Chun Hin, 41, who gained popularity for his role as an undercover cop in 2014 drama Line Walker, as an actor but his dream is actually to be a singer.

He released a single in 2013 and after leaving TVB in 2016, Sammy shifted the focus of his career to China.

It was only after participating in the current season of Chinese reality talent show Call Me By Fire 2024 last month that many learned that Sammy is a proficient singer too.

Though he was eliminated after coming in last in the first round of performances, Sammy has enjoyed a resurgence in popularity.

And now he’s on a mission to prove that he can really sing and there’s no better place to do it than in a live street performance.

Last weekend, Sammy was spotted busking on the streets of Guangzhou.

His performance attracted a large crowd and a video has been making the rounds online.  

In the clip, Sammy can be seen belting out tunes while playing the keyboard, and also interacting with the crowd.

Netizens were impressed by his live performance, saying he looked handsome and sang well.

A QR code attached to his mic stand also caught the attention of some who speculated that it was for collecting tips, but a netizen clarified that it was for buying tickets to Sammy's upcoming Actually, I Can Sing concert in Guangzhou on October 5.

Sammy later took to Weibo to thank those who had stopped to watch him perform: “Yesterday, my Actually, I Can Sing concert pop-up event in Guangzhou was successfully completed. I’m very happy to have had the opportunity to interact closely with everyone, sing together, and share music.”

Sammy had previously shared on his socials that his desire to become a singer will finally be fulfilled with his upcoming concert.

 "I’m thrilled to have the chance to meet everyone and prove to you that actually, I can sing!” he said.

The street performance is just an appetiser to his concert. We didn't know Sammy could sing until he participated in Call Me By Fire this year. Sammy gained fame with his role as Kobe in 2014 TVB drama Line Walker. Catch Sammy Sum on Line Walker on meWATCH.
Photos: Sammy Sum/Weibo

