Famous pastry chef Cédric Grolet has 'nightmares about nobody showing up' at S’pore shop

“We watched the video where you dipped your croissant in cappuccino at your cafe and wanted you to try our local version,” we explain nervously. “This is nice,” came his enthusiastic response via a translator. “This is the first time a journalist has brought me food and drinks.” Whew.

After a brief explanation, we watch the patissier, looking suave in a black outfit and slicked-back hair, carefully sink the you tiao into his cup of kopi. “I really like it,” he says approvingly after a bite. “It reminds me of French doughnuts called

bugnes

.”

He goes on to share an anecdote that inspired the now-viral video, which attracted 170M views and inspired countless replications by ardent fans who went to his shop and did the same thing with his croissants and coffee.

“It was my grandma who taught me how to do it (dipping croissants in coffee). Where I come from in Central France, it’s pretty cold, so we always mix the cold and the hot together. It’s a traditional way to enjoy food,” he shares.

Pied Piper of pastry used to be bothered by copycats

Stories like this are the personal touches that Cédric deems essential in everything he does – whether it's for filming a video or creating a new dessert. It doesn’t matter that the renowned pastry chef, who owns two eponymous boutiques in Paris and one in London, already has millions of followers (8Mil on Instagram, if you’re counting). He’s also in charge of pastries at two-Michelin-starred Restaurant Le Meurice Alain Ducasse within the historic Parisian hotel. “If I don’t feel [passionate about something], I won’t do it. It’s all or nothing for me,” he asserts.

It used to bother the pastry craftsman, who began his career at French gourmet food chain Fauchon, to see his work being copied. “In the beginning, it was difficult for me to see that people copied what I did in my [pastry-making] videos. I’d post something and it’d be copied within the next hour. Nowadays, [I tell myself that] if people are copying me, I’m probably doing something right. I want to be constantly creative and challenge myself,” he says.

Has nightmares about “nobody showing up” at his Singapore shop

Photo: Aik Chen/8 Days

Despite his fame and influence, Cédric is refreshingly earnest, thoughtful and exudes an all-round nice guy vibe. His humility reaches new heights when 8days.sg asks him how he feels about his upcoming Singapore debut.

“I have nightmares about nobody showing up,” he answers. Er… really? We remind him that long lines are a fixture at his Paris shops, where queues can take more than three hours (yes, he is aware). Dismissing our incredulity, he continues: “I’m very excited, but I’m also very worried about how it’s going to go. My team is confident, but I’m always stressed that nobody is going to show up. I give 100 percent to my work, so it puts me under a lot of pressure, but it’s a positive pressure. It makes me want to work more and give more [to everything I do].”