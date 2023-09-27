Fan Bingbing’s body double was jailed 2 years for selling her own porn movies

Chinese actress Shen Qiao, 24, used to be a naked body double for some of China's biggest stars including Fan Bingbing and Zhao Liying.

In 2021, Shen Qiao announced she was “not making money” from her work in showbiz and was going to quit acting to be an influencer.

At that time, she had found success on YouTube after releasing online tutorials about sex positions for women.

However, she was later reported to have starred in 15 porn movies, which she sold online for 56 yuan (S$10.50).



She also launched a service where she charged fans 88 yuan to 500 yuan (S$16 to $93) for naked online chats and nude photos.

Shen Qiao, who made at least S$66k from her sex videos and other provocative online activity, was reported to the authorities by a courier service.

In her videos, Shen Qiao played a delivery person from that courier service. The company claimed that her actions had damaged their reputation.

In June 2021, Shen Qiao was arrested and sentenced to two years' jail.

Shen Qiao recently finished serving her time and has since taken to Weibo to address her past .

She admitted to having lost her “basic principles and morality” and promised to “turn over a new leaf”.

“I want to be an honest person now. I will act in movies with decency, and will [focus on being a] influencer on Weibo, and manage my online shop. Fans are the best gift I’ve received from the heavens, and I will cherish everyone.” she wrote.

She has promised to turn over a new leaf Photos: HK01, Shen Qiao/ Weibo