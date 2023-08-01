Fann Wong says giving up job offers to be with son Zed is not a 'sacrifice', but a “calling”

In a recent interview, Fann Wong, 52, mused about tarts (she just released a new ice kachang-inspired one for National Day), work, and of course, her National Day baby, Zed, who’ll turn nine on August 9 this year.

Fann recently shared with Shin Min Daily News that she came up with the idea to create base her ‘Memories’ tart off ice kachang as it’s her childhood favourite dessert. The tart boasts a sable and almond sponge base, with gula melaka crémeux, rose Chantilly cream, and is filled with red bean puree, cendol jelly, almond bits, and diced attap seeds.

The actress also shared that the bright colours of ice kachang reminds her of fireworks, which we’ll be seeing loads of on National Day, right?

She went on to reveal how she’ll be spending the public holiday and Zed’s birthday.

“He told his dad [actor Christopher Lee, 52] that he wanted to have BBQ at home, and his dad is currently considering it,” shared Fann, adding that Chris, who has been based in Taiwan for work recently, will be in Singapore to celebrate the occasion together.

By now, it’s pretty much known that Fann cut down on work projects to spend more time with Zed.

Your kids are only young once, right?

With Chris busy in Taiwan, the celeb couple made a decision to ensure that at least one parent would be in Singapore with Zed at all times.



Chris has also been vocal about his gratitude to Fann for her “sacrifices”.

But it turns out that Fann does not view this as a “sacrifice”. Not at all.

“As a mum, this isn’t considered a sacrifice. It’s a calling, a very important position,” Fann said.

She also added: “I didn’t go overseas [for work] 'cos I can’t bear to be apart from my son, and 'cos no one can replace the role of the ‘mother’. A child’s growing up period is so short, and I really cherish this time. [If] you miss it, your child’s already all grown up.”

Fann, Chris and Zed.

Therefore, it’s no surprise that Zed is more attached to Fann than he is to Chris.

“[Zed] is a very caring child. When I cough, he’ll come over to hug me and show his concern, asking if I’m okay. When my leg was injured, he’ll help me massage it. And when I’m resting, he won’t disturb me either,” Fann said.

She then went on to share an amusing anecdote of how Zed insisted to switch off a fan that was in the living room just because she was cold.

“When I said I was cold, Chris [who was beside me] didn’t react, ‘cos he gets hot easily. But our son who was in the dining room heard it, and immediately came over to switch off the fan,” laughed Fann, adding that father and son proceeded to have a little squabble over the fan, with Chris switching it on, and Zed switching it off.



We're guessing Zed won in the end.

Finally, Fann also revealed which new-gen Mediacorp star she has her eye on. She first named Chantalle Ng as a ‘mini Ah Jie’ as she’s popular, attractive and has an aura of a celeb.

As for the ‘mini Ah Ge’ spot, though Fann was initially at a loss, but she eventually settled on Zhang Zetong, laughing that she will definitely support her husband’s Star Search disciple and eventual winner.

Fann’s ‘Memories’ Tart is now available for S$62 on her online pastry shop Fanntasy Bakes. It will be available in limited quantities throughout August.



Fann will also be back on our screens later this year as the host and judge of Season 2 of dessert-making competition Crème De La Crème.

Photos: Fann Wong/Instagram