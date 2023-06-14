'Fat Gor is still so hot!': Chow Yun Fat, 68, looked so stylish at the Shanghai Film Festival with Michelle Yeoh

The Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) turns 30 this year and to commemorate the occasion, Chinese film director Chen Kaige, 70, Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, 60, and Hong Kong screen legend Chow Yun Fat, 68, took to the SIFF stage as special guests to honour the festival's past three decades.

From left: Chen Kaige, Michelle Yeoh and Chow Yun Fat

Though Michelle looked resplendent in her shimmery get-up, it was Fat Gor who stole the show.

The actor looked super stylish in a classy double-breasted black suit which he complemented with a light pink neck piece... a world of difference from the usual workout gear we are all used to seeing him in these days.

Michelle went on to share pictures that were taken with the director and Fat Gor after the event, and while she received praise for looking “stunning”, Fat Gor got the bulk of the compliments.

“Fat Gor is still so hot!”, “He looks incredible!” and “The man hasn’t aged,” were just some comments left by netizens, and we can’t help but agree.

Chow Yun Fat is 68 and still so stylish

Many also expressed their wish to see Fat Gor and Michelle acting opposite each other in a movie again. After all, it's been 23 years since they starred in the Oscar-winning Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

The stars snapped a pic backstage together with Fat Gor's Singaporean wife, Jasmine TanMichelle and Fat Gor with Huang Xiaoming (far right) Photos: Michelle Yeoh/ Instagram, Michelle Yeoh/ Facebook, CGTN/ YouTube