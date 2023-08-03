Faye Wong’s daughter Leah Dou, 26, rumoured to have married Chinese director, Li Mengqiao, 38

Is Faye Wong someone's mother-in-law now?



It was reported yesterday (Aug 2) that her daughter Leah Dou, 26, has tied the knot with 38-year-old Chinese director, Li Mengqiao, 38.

In 2016, there were reports claiming Leah had come out as lesbian, but the news was swiftly denied by her agency.

According to a now-viral Weibo post, Leah and Mengqiao registered their marriage overseas some time ago.

The two worked together on the 2021 indie film Bipolar, and are currently collaborating on a new series which has yet to be released.

Netizens have since presented more ‘evidence’ to prove that the two have been in a relationship for quite some time now.

Leah's cat made an appearance in Mengqiao's post on Valentine's day early this year (left)

According to one netizen, Mengqiao’s social media post from Valentine’s Day this year was a pic of Leah’s cat, which made them believe that the two had celebrated the occasion together.

Others were further convinced by a picture taken in January ar Leah’s birthday celebration, where she was seen wearing a ring on her left ring finger.

Yes, that's a ring on her ring finger



Leah and Mengqiao’s names soon trended on the top searches on Weibo, with many sending their well wishes to the pair.

“They look good together,” and “It would be great if [the rumours] are true,” were just some comments left by netizens.

According to Chinese media site Sina, Mengqiao has refuted the rumours, while Leah has yet to respond.

Congrats or not? Photos: Xuan.my, HK01