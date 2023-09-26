Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

8days

Fengshui master decided Oct 7 is the best date: local singer Boon Hui Lu set to marry musician fiancé
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fengshui master decided Oct 7 is the best date: local singer Boon Hui Lu set to marry musician fiancé

Before getting engaged in Aug 2021, the Singaporean couple dated for nearly 10 years.

Fengshui master decided Oct 7 is the best date: local singer Boon Hui Lu set to marry musician fiancé
By Bryan Wong
Published September 26, 2023
Updated September 27, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Local singer and actress, Boon Hui Lu, 30 recently revealed on Instagram photos from her wedding shoot, while announcing her wedding to 31-year-old Singaporean musician fiancé, Cheong Waii Hoong.

The pair have known each other since their Nanyang Technological University days and according to Hui Lu’s social media post, have been maintaining a long-distance relationship for nearly a decade as both have commitments in Singapore and Taiwan.

rep tells us that Waii Hoong runs Taiwanese music production company Reason Brothers with songwriter Kenny Khoo. 

After Waii Hoong proposed back in August 2021, questions about when the wedding will be held started intensifying.

“I guess this is the result of putting two Sagittarius together. We can be impulsive but very comfortable about where we are in the moment, to the point where procrastination takes place,” wrote Hui Lu on Instagram.

The wedding celebrations for close family and friends are set to happen Oct 7 and will be held at an undisclosed location.

“Our parents asked a friend who happens to be a feng shui master who told us that this was an auspicious date,” Hui Lu  tells 8days.

Hui Lu is slated to appear on screen as the lead alongside Kym Ng, Romeo Tan and Richie Koh in upcoming Mediacorp drama Till the End in October.

Photos: boonhuilu/Instagram

Related topics

boon hui lu Zhang Wei Hong Singapore taiwan Mediacorp

Read more of the latest in

8days Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.