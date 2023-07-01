This Filipino influencer really looks like Blackpink's Jennie

You know that feeling when you see someone claiming that they look like certain celeb and you think to yourself: "Um... A+ for confidence but no..."?

Well, Filipino influencer Rowena Padua is not one of those people.



In fact, the TikTok star has been hailed as the official doppelgänger of Blackpink's Jennie.

That's Jennie on the left and Rowena in the pic on the right

Rowena, who has 710K followers on TikTok, has received many collab opportunities from brands simply because she resembles the K-pop star.

Fans of Blackpink have also flocked to follow Rowena, with many noting that she has the same cat-like eyes, button nose and puffy cheek as Jennie.

On top of that, netizens feel that Rowena gives off a misanthropic air very much like the Korean idol.

Rowena (right) definitely aces Jennie's trademark kissy face pose

Rowena often posts videos of herself mimicking Jennie's outfits and signature duck-face selfies. But instead of getting flak, she's been praised, with netizens asking for her to start giving make-up and styling tutorials.

"I clicked into [the video] intending to flame someone, but in the end I realised she really looks like [Jennie]," professed one netizen.

Watch the video below to see how much Rowena resembles the Kpop star: