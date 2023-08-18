First look: Godzilla goes berserk in San Francisco in Apple TV+’s Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters

Apple TV+ has shared the first images of its upcoming series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

The 10-part series is a spin-off of the Monsterverse movies inspired by the Toho monster films that kicked off with 2014’s Godzilla, followed by 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters and 2021’s Godzilla vs Kong.

Per the official synopsis, the series picks up after the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that levelled San Francisco and tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organisation known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and son Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters also stars Anna Sawai (Pachinko), Kiersey Clemons (The Flash), Ren Watabe (461 Days of Bento), Mari Yamamoto (Tokyo Vice), Anders Holm (Workaholics), Joe Tippett (The Morning Show) and Elisa Lasowski (Versailles).

No word on when the series will drop but if we have to speculate, it's likely to be near the release of the next Monsterverse instalment, Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, due March 2024.

Monster surprise: Anna Sawai comes face to face with Godzilla.

Mr Nobody: Kurt Russell plays army officer Lee Shaw, the keeper of secrets for the titans-hunting group Monarch.

Back in the day: Kurt Russell's son, Wyatt Russell, plays Lee Shaw in the 1950s.

Photos: Apple TV+