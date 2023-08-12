First look: Jollibee opens fast food drive-thru in S’pore

Good news for Westies — you can now swing by the Caltex petrol station at Jurong Spring for a Jollibee drive-thru.

The drive-thru opened today (12 Aug), and is available for car drivers as well as customers on foot (order via a kiosk within the convenience store). 8days.sg tries it out amid today’s rainy weather and tells you what to expect.

Jollibee drive-thru

Jollibee’s drive-thru is tucked away at the side of the petrol station. All you have to do is drive up to an electronic menu.

A hidden staff member, stationed at the other end of a speaker phone, greets us and invites us to order. Due to the heavy rain, we find ourselves almost shouting to make ourselves heard. It was also slightly anxiety-inducing to look at the vast menu boards and have to decide quickly on what to order, lest we hold up the car behind us.

E-menu updated in real time

So far, this looks and functions exactly like a typical fast food drive-thru. We encounter a man, who introduces himself as being from the company that makes the e-menu boards, surveying the operations to make sure it all runs smoothly.

He tells us that the e-menu is updated in real time. “So it will reflect if any item is sold out,” he shares, adding that the menu is also compatible with AI technology. This means that in the future, the drive-thru may also be able to predict your order as you approach, or you can also use an app to place your order when you are within 1km of the petrol station.

Jollibee’s usual bestsellers are all on the menu, like Chickenjoy fried chicken, available in set meals for one/ two/ four pax ($10.50/ $22.30/ $45). There is also a 6-pc Bucket ($20), 8-pc Bucket ($25.50) and Jolly Spaghetti Platter ($14.40).

There are burger options too, like Chicken Sandwich ($7.95 with fries and drink), Beef Burgers (from $5.15 for a set with fries and drink), as well as Burger Steak ($7.60 with rice and drink) and Jolly Chicken Hotdog ($6.60 with fries and drink). A la carte options are available too.

Customers can get spaghetti set meals too, like the most basic

Jolly Spaghetti ($6 with drink)

,

Jolly Spaghetti with Yumburger ($6.70 with drink)

and

1-pc Chickenjoy fried chicken with Jolly Spaghetti ($8.40 with drink)

. Desserts are available too, like a

Vanilla Twirl soft serve ($0.80)

and

Peach Mango Pie ($1.80)

.

After placing our order, we drive further up and collect our food via a window. The whole process takes less than 10 minutes (there aren’t a lot of customers yet, as this is the first day of opening).

Non-drive-thru ordering kiosk

For those who don’t drive, there is also a regular ordering kiosk inside the petrol station’s convenience store for a quick takeaway.

Our food is well-packed, fresh and piping hot — good enough for a quick

tapow

on the way home.

Fried chicken still hot when we got home

Our fried chicken made it home nice and warm. The drive-thru is open from 9am for now, though its opening hours are subject to change later.

Jollibee drive-thru is at Caltex Jurong Spring, 100 Jurong West Ave 1, S649519. Open daily from 9am.

Photos: Yip Jieying