Former 2NE1 singer Park Bom shocks internet with almost unrecognisable look on IG

Earlier this month, Korean actor Lee Min Ho had the Internet discussing his apparent weight gain.

Now, former 2NE1 member Park Bom had the Internet buzzing over how different she looks.



Though the singer is no stranger to controversy regarding her body image and fluctuating weight, the pop idol's Aug 14 post still managed to startle fans who were quick to comment that the star looked “unrecognisable”.



Wearing a dark green camisole, sporting sultry bright red lips and showing considerable cleavage, Park Bom did look vastly different when compared to previous posts, with some wondering via the comments whether it was a filter, Photoshop magic or a new make-up style.



“I can’t recognise Park Bom at all,” ringed through the comments though some later said all they wanted was for her to be happy and to hear her "angelic voice",



There were also calls for Park Bom to make a comeback, with many adding that she is beautiful no matter what she looks like.



The singer is known to suffer from attention deficit disorder (ADD), with some speculating that her latest weight gain could be a side effect of the medication used to treat the disorder.



Back in 2022, Park Bom also worried netizens after pictures and videos from a performance in the Philippines showed she swiftly gained back weight after losing 11kg just the year before.

Park Bom in her 2NE1 daysPark Bom in her latest IG post