Gary Chaw's son just turned 15, and people are calling him the most handsome second-gen star

Many of us remember Malaysian singer Gary Chaw’s kids Joe and Grace as toddlers in Chinese reality show Where Are We Going, Dad? in 2014.

Grace is now 13, and Joe just celebrated his 15th. And both teens have gotten a lot of attention for their good looks over the years.

Gary, who split with his wife Taiwanese fashion blogger Wu Shuling last year after 14 years of marriage, recently posted pictures and clips of Joe's basket-ball themed birthday party.



“Happy birthday my boy Joe. Be adventurous! Be brave! Be spontaneous…” Gary wrote.

Many gushed over the 15-year-old's good looks

Joe looked all grown-up in the video Gary posted. Though he came across shy and nonchalant, as one would expect from boys his age, he appeared to really appreciate the surprise.

Netizens wasted no time in gushing over Joe’s good looks, with some calling him the most handsome second-gen star. And we have to agree.

There were also a couple of netizens who noticed a resemblance between Joe and Korean actor Lee Jong Suk.

Do you see the resemblance?

Earlier this year, Joe was rumoured to be dating a fellow second-gen star, Angelina Sun, who is the daughter of Chinese-American entrepreneur Sun Zhihao, and actress Alyssa Chia.

It all started when Angelina posted a pic of Joe competing in a basketball match on her Instagram story. Right around the same time, Joe reposted Angelina’s selfie.

The internet went wild with speculations of the relationship between the teenagers.

Joe would later post another IG story, asking everyone to “chill” as Angelina is “just a friend”.