Geylang Lor 29 Hokkien mee stall moving out of East Coast coffeeshop after 23 years

After operating for 23 years out of a coffeeshop at 396 East Coast Road, popular hawker stall

Geylang Lor 29 Charcoal Fried Hokkien Mee

is relocating. It is famous for its smoky noodles cooked over a roaring charcoal fire.

The stall was founded in 2000 by late veteran hawker Alex See, who

passed away last November

at 72 after a long battle with blood cancer. He was the brother of hawker See Hock Siong, who runs another famous hokkien mee stall — Swee Guan Hokkien Mee at Geylang Lor 29 (which Alex named his own shop after).

Family business

Contrary to popular assumption, there is no rivalry between the two brothers, who simply preferred to work independently. In his later years, Alex cut back on his workload by passing his business to his youngest daughter Penny See, 40, and her husband Qin Sheng, 29. The couple are both competent at frying their family’s famous Hokkien mee, having been trained by Penny’s father before his passing.

Relocating nearby

Qin Sheng tells 8days.sg his stall is shifting “three traffic lights down” to 936 East Coast Road. The new shop is currently under renovation, and is expected to open circa Jun 21 or “early July” if there are delays.



According to Qin Sheng, the reason for moving out of his longtime location is an increase in rental. He will operate at his old stall till this Sunday (Jun 18) before closing briefly to facilitate the big move. He also shares that the new location, which has “cheaper rental than our current stall” will have a “bigger seating space and open space carpark”.

Attached satay stall to move over too

Other than Hokkien mee, the family also run a satay stall right next to their current unit. That will also move together with the Hokkien mee stall. Penny’s mother Grace, who sells a mean oyster omelette and carrot cake out of the same spot, will continue serving her food at the new location.

Menu and prices to remain the same

The stall’s menu and prices will remain the same after the move. The charcoal-fried Hokkien Mee, Oyster Omelette and Fried Oyster dishes are priced at $6/$10/$15/$20, while the Carrot Cake is priced at $6/$10/$15. The only change, says Qin Sheng, is that there will be no more $4 carrot cake. Meanwhile, the pork, mutton or chicken satay costs $0.80 a stick (minimum 10 sticks), with a premium pork belly version for $1.60 a stick.



Geylang Lor 29 Charcoal Fried Hokkien Mee’s new address is at 936 East Coast Road, S459129.