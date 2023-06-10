Gillian Chung seen getting kissed by influencer known as 'female Edison Chen' after night out

Has Hong Kong actress-singer Gillian Chung found love once more?

The 42-year-old was recently spotted getting really chummy with a Chinese influencer, who’s known as the “female Edison Chen”. The irony, yes, is not lost on anyone.

And as you might recall, back in 2008, Gillian was caught up in Edison’s sex photos scandal, which destroyed Edison’s showbiz career, and nearly upended Gillian’s.

So when a paparazzo shared this video of Gillian with the influencer, Huangfu Shenghua, after a party, netizens had a lot to say.

According to reports, Gillian had gone out for dinner with a group of friends, including Chinese influencer and Show Luo's ex-girlfriend Grace Chow.

After dinner, the group was spotted walking down a street, with Gillian and Shenghua side-by-side.

Shenghua, who had a cigarette in her hand, appeared to be talking to Gillian, occasionally leaning down to get closer to her. Then, at one point, Shenghua bends down again, and seemingly plants a kiss on Gillian’s cheek.

Shenghua is said to come from a wealthy family. She often showcases her riches on social media and has over 2.25 million followers on Weibo.

Known for her androgynous dressing and resemblance to Edison, Shenghua also owns a fashion brand, and recently starred in a period drama.

Apart from attending brand events, she is also well-acquainted with a number of celebs, including Hong Kong actress Myolie Wu, 43, as well as Taiwanese actress Bea Hayden, 39.

That's Edison on the left, and Huangfu Shenghua on the right.



Netizens have had mixed reactions to this, with some questioning if the woman in the video is indeed Gillian.

Others added that Gillian behaves similarly with her close friends.

“[They’re just] good friends who are walking closer to each other while tipsy. If you’re so bored, why not check out Gillian’s upcoming reality show, Hao Yang De! Guo Pai, which debuts on June 11?” one netizen wrote.

Then there were those who saw the humour in the whole situation, with one netizen writing: “My gosh, if someone were to stick so close to me after smoking, I’d hit them immediately.”

Gillian was married to Taiwanese doctor Michael Lai from 2018 to 2020.

Just friends, or something more?



Photos: 文娱大事件/Weibo, Gillian Chung/Weibo, 皇甫SAM/Weibo, 紫晶靈玲/Weibo