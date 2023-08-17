The Goldfinger, crime thriller starring Tony Leung and Andy Lau, reveals release date with first poster
Tony Leung Chiu-Wai and Andy Lau haven’t acted together since Infernal Affairs 20 years ago.
The Goldfinger, the highly-anticipated crime drama starring Tony Leung Chiu-Wai and Andy Lau, is set for release in cinemas on Dec 30.
The movie marks the first time Leung and Lau have together since the Infernal Affairs trilogy 20 years ago.
The producers also dropped a new poster as well as a trailer.
Set in the 1980s, The Goldfinger (previously known as Once Upon a Time in Hong Kong) is written and directed by Infernal Affairs scribe Felix Chong.
It tells the story of Cheng Yiyan (Leung), the morally questionable chairman of a Hong Kong conglomerate who’s the subject of an Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) investigation spanning 15 years.
The cast also includes Simon Yam, Charlene Choi, Alex Fong, Chin Kar-Lok, Carlos Chan and Tai-Bo.
Watch the trailer here:
