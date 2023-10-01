Grace Chan, whose family has a reported S$52m net worth, called 'down-to-earth' for taking the train

Hong Kong-born Canadian actress Grace Chan, 32, aka Mrs Kevin Cheng, has greatly reduced her on-screen appearances since becoming a mum. She and Kevin have three sons: Rafael, four, Yannick, three, and Carlos, eight months.

That doesn’t mean she’s stayed away from the public eye. The Miss Hong Kong 2013 winner is a very in-demand KOL and makes a good living despite not acting anymore.

According to reports, Grace never had to worry about her finances.

She was born into a wealthy family — her dad Chan Gwai Coeng, is a “property king” who reportedly makes over S$8.7mil a month from renting out commercial lots. He was also in the oil business, and together with his many properties, has a HK$300mil (S$52mil) net worth.

Grace’s family home is also on a 5000 sq ft lot in Kowloon Tong, one of the most expensive residential districts in Hong Kong.

You get the idea, she’s really well off. Which was why it was surprising for many to see Grace taking public transport and carrying an inexpensive tote bag.

She could've easily passed off as a regular passer-by

A netizen recently shared a photo of Grace waiting for the MTR. Given her winter outfit, it's presumed that the photo was taken some months back.

Grace was carrying a paper bag in one hand and had the aforementioned humble tote bag slung over her shoulder. She appeared low-key, and the netizen said she did not seem to have any airs about her.

Many were surprised by how “normal” she looked, with netizens praising her for being “down-to-earth and not showy”.

Photos: Chinapress