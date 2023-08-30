A guide to crafting the ultimate grazing or cheese platter – according to the experts

Tips and tricks to creating a good platter, according to Wynona Leach of Lush Platters

1. Ingredients: A diverse selection of fresh and high-quality ingredients that complement each other is the foundation of creating an appealing and delicious platter. This ensures a range of flavours, textures and colours that work well together to entice and satisfy your guests.

8 Days tip: For fresh ingredients, shopping on Amazon Fresh means you get your ingredients delivered to your door on the same day. No more last-minute panicking when it comes to hosting! Gourmet grocers Little Farms are also on Amazon Fresh and the deli section is where you can find all the things you need for a grazing platter from dips to meats.

2. Preparation: Ensuring efficient preparation is important. This minimises the time the platter is left out and prevents excessive handling of ingredients. Pre-cut firm cheeses and crudites, wash and thoroughly dry fruit, and have dips prepped and meats sliced in advance.

3. Arrangement: Begin by arranging the larger items, such as bunches of grapes, strawberries, cheeses, and crackers. Also, position items in cups or bowls, like dips and olives, leaving space for the meats.

4. Layering: Integrate meats into the platter, utilising gaps you've left. Gradually incorporate smaller elements like berries and nuts, building depth and complexity.

5. Composition: As you assemble the platter, consider the interplay of colours, shapes, and sizes. Ensure that similar items are thoughtfully distributed, avoiding clustering, and maintaining a harmonious visual flow.

6. Personalised touch: Introduce uniqueness by including handmade or exclusive items. At Lush Platters, we take this to heart. Our in-house creations include crackers, dips, roasted nuts, chocolates, and handcrafted edible garnishes, contributing a distinctive and personal touch to the platter.

Create your own platter at home

Now that we’ve heard from the experts, let’s start creating our own board – but first, you need the tools.

Authchef Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set, $24.99

The smaller round board is great for practice (comes with knives!) or if you’re not planning to host big groups yet. Switch up your TV bag of chips to a more appetising and wholesome mini grazing platter to keep things interesting.

Acacia Wood Cheese Serving Board with White Marble Board & Cheese Knife, $27.86

Another mini-board that looks great is this oval-shaped board which comes with a marble slab.

ImpiriLux Charcuterie Board Set, $53.16

If you’re worried about the arranging part, this starter board actually comes with pockets of space at the side so you can choose to put a particular ingredient in those pockets like nuts or dips. Knives are also included in the set so you don’t have to spend more. This board is also double-sided so you can play around with space.

Godinger White Marble Serving Tray, $34.38

Looking for something more luxe-looking? Though it doesn’t come with knives or dipping bowls, this large marble board with beautiful gold trimming might be perfect for a bougie event.

The Bamboo Abode 10-Piece Cheese and Charcuterie Board Set, $80.37

For a more minimal and modern look, this round platter also comes with knives and dipping bowls. Just imagine how pretty the flat-lay pictures will turn out with this board, eh?

Rotating Organizer Tray Disc Grazing Tray, $88.75

Pull out all the stops with this large grazing platter that also rotates. If you regularly host dinners and parties for more than five people, this would make for a great statement grazing platter.