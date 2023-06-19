Hacken Lee makes surprise appearance at M’sian shuttler Lee Chong Wei’s mum’s birthday party

Retired Malaysian badminton star Lee Chong Wei and his family received a surprise from a very special guest at his mum’s 70th birthday party last Saturday (Jun 17): Hacken Lee.

The Hong Kong singer was in Kuala Lumpur to grace an event at the Malaysian International Trade and Exhibition Center (MITEC) and decided to surprise Chong Wei at the party. Hacken’s wife Emily Lo was also spotted at the bash.

Chong Wei was thrilled by the unexpected appearance and shared a video of them chatting on Instagram Stories. “Thanks for the surprise,” he wrote.

Hacken later reposted the video, saying: “It's rare to meet up with a good friend. I wish Mama Lee a happy birthday.

The pals had lots of catching up to do

Hacken and Chong Wei go way back.

They share a love for badminton and have posted pics of themselves playing the game together in the past.

Chong Wei has also been seen showing his support at Hacken’s Malaysia concerts.

Chong Wei with Joey Yung and Hacken at their Genting Highlands concert in 2016.

During their trip, Hacken and Emily also met up with other Hong Kong stars at another birthday gathering.

Among them were Natalis Chan and his wife Ceclia Wong, Hugo Ng and his wife Lily Chung, TVB actress Alice Wong as well as former actress Tsui Ga Bo.

"I'm so grateful to be able to meet many old friends and seniors again... It's a happy gathering... Everyone is also in good health,” wrote Lily, who shared snaps from their party.

Photos: Lee Chong Wei/Instagram, Sinchew

Star-studded affair