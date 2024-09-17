Handsome Hong Kong singer spotted in Orchard Road, and netizens want to know who he is

Have you ever seen a crowd gathered around someone who is clearly famous, but can’t put a finger on who the celeb is?

A Xiao Hong Shu user, Wan2Wan2, recently ran into a star signing autographs at Orchard Road.

She shared a short clip she took of him along with this caption: “I ran into a celeb in Orchard Road! But I don’t know who he is. A friend told me he’s Chau Yan Ting, he’s quite handsome. He’s taking photos with fans and signing autographs, [he’s] super nice.”

A couple of netizens mistakenly thought the celeb was local singer Benjamin Kheng, and we can totally see why. One person even asked if he was the one who sang 'The Caifan Song'.

Others, however, recognised him, and went on to gush over how lucky Wan2Wan2 was to run into the handsome singer, whom they addressed as YT.

According to netizens, he was in town for the Jam Off event on September 11 to 15.

For those who are curious, YT is 34-year-old Hong Kong singer Chau Yan Ting.

He was born in Hong Kong, and raised in Singapore. He attended primary and secondary school here, as well as Ngee Ann Polytechnic. He also completed his National Service.

He enrolled in a singer training programme organised by music company Ocean Butterflies, and in 2009, competed in the fifth season of Taiwanese singing competition One Million Star where he got into the top 100.

He released his debut single ‘Gonna Be Alright’ in 2015.

After spending years trying to make a name for himself in the Hong Kong music industry, Yan Ting returned to Singapore in 2020. He released what was meant to be his last song ‘Metanoia’ in 2022.

In a strange twist of fate, the ballad was a hit, and that same year, he collaborated with YouTube channel JFFT (Just for Fun Team), gaining him more widespread recognition.

Yan Ting then decided to chase his music dreams, and has been based in Hong Kong in recent years.

Judging from the Xiao Hong Shu post, Yan Ting has now gotten the attention he deserves, with many sharing their love for ‘Metanoia’.

And now you know who he is

Photos: wan2wan2/ Xiao Hong Shu, whoisyanting/ Instagram

You can watch Yan Ting's 'Metanoia' MV below.