"He Doesn't Laugh At Us For Being Poor": Netizens Defend Aaron Kwok After He’s Mocked For His English

Last week, Heavenly King Aaron Kwok arrived in Malaysia for his Aaron Kwok Amazing Kode World Tour which took place from Friday to Sunday (Jul 23 to 25).

At the concert's press conference on Wed (Jul 20), Aaron was also awarded the Excellent Achievement in Film trophy by the Malaysia International Film Festival.

There, the 57-year-old star shared, in English, that he maintains his physique by exercising every day, saying that staying in good shape helps him in his performance.

Aaron receiving his Excellent Achievement in Film award

Instead of celebrating his success, some netizens picked on the Heavenly King's Cantonese-accented English, criticising him for not being able to speak fluently.

Naturally, other netizens stood up for Aaron, asserting that the star replied in English out of courtesy as the question from the Malaysian media was posed in English.

"[His English] Is great! He can express himself and that's good enough!," encouraged a netizen.

Some fans also got really hilariously savage when clapping back at haters.

One netizen quipped: "Don't laugh at his English [when] he doesn't laugh at us for being poor".

"He's richer than you; more handsome than your husband and his wife is prettier than yours. I don't know how you have the cheek to laugh at him," derided another.

Photos: hk01