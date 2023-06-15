Heng Kee Curry Chicken, Nam Sing Hokkien Mee among Michelin Bib Gourmand’s 17 new hawker entrants for 2023

The Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand list for 2023 was unveiled this morning (Jun 15). There are 79 eateries on this list, which includes 21 restaurants, 53 hawker centre stalls and five street food establishments (the latter is the Michelin Guide’s given term for coffeeshop stalls).

The eateries were awarded after being affirmed by anonymous Michelin inspectors for “offering exceptional value-for-money gourmet experiences in Singapore”.

17 new hawker entrants

There are 17 newly-minted Bib Gourmand-approved hawker centre stalls, but no new kopitiam entrants.

Among the notable winners are second gen-run curry chicken noodle specialist Heng Kee at Hong Lim Market & Food Centre, as well as the famed Nam Sing Hokkien Fried Mee at 51 Old Airport Road Market.

The very popular No.18 Zion Road Fried Kway Teow at Zion Riverside Food Centre also got recognised this year, along with Adam Rd Noo Cheng Big Prawn Noodle and mee soto stall Selamat Datang Warong Pak Sapari at Adam Road Food Centre.

Whampoa Marketplace’s Beach Road Fish Head Bee Hoon, Geylang Bahru Market & Food Centre’s Spinach Soup stall and North Bridge Road Market & Food Centre’s prawn noodle stall Soon Huat and duck rice stall Cheok Kee made it to the list too.

In the west, tutu kueh stall Du Du Shou Shi at Jurong West 505 Market & Food Centre was awarded a Bib Gourmand nod, along with Tai Seng Fish Soup at Taman Jurong Market & Food Centre and Young Chun Wan Ton Noodle at 115 Bukit Merah View Market & Food Centre.

New restaurant entrants

Keong Saik zi char institution Kok Sen was newly added to the Bib Gourmand list this year, along with gourmet nasi lemak specialist The Coconut Club, which moved to a new Beach Road location and was reassessed.

For the full list of winners, see below: