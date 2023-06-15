Heng Kee Curry Chicken, Nam Sing Hokkien Mee among Michelin Bib Gourmand’s 17 new hawker entrants for 2023
Popular char kway teow stall No.18 Zion Road Fried Kway Teow also made it as a new entrant to the list, which awards eateries for offering good value-for-money food.
The Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand list for 2023 was unveiled this morning (Jun 15). There are 79 eateries on this list, which includes 21 restaurants, 53 hawker centre stalls and five street food establishments (the latter is the Michelin Guide’s given term for coffeeshop stalls).
The eateries were awarded after being affirmed by anonymous Michelin inspectors for “offering exceptional value-for-money gourmet experiences in Singapore”.
17 new hawker entrants
There are 17 newly-minted Bib Gourmand-approved hawker centre stalls, but no new kopitiam entrants.
Among the notable winners are second gen-run curry chicken noodle specialist Heng Kee at Hong Lim Market & Food Centre, as well as the famed Nam Sing Hokkien Fried Mee at 51 Old Airport Road Market.
The very popular No.18 Zion Road Fried Kway Teow at Zion Riverside Food Centre also got recognised this year, along with Adam Rd Noo Cheng Big Prawn Noodle and mee soto stall Selamat Datang Warong Pak Sapari at Adam Road Food Centre.
Whampoa Marketplace’s Beach Road Fish Head Bee Hoon, Geylang Bahru Market & Food Centre’s Spinach Soup stall and North Bridge Road Market & Food Centre’s prawn noodle stall Soon Huat and duck rice stall Cheok Kee made it to the list too.
In the west, tutu kueh stall Du Du Shou Shi at Jurong West 505 Market & Food Centre was awarded a Bib Gourmand nod, along with Tai Seng Fish Soup at Taman Jurong Market & Food Centre and Young Chun Wan Ton Noodle at 115 Bukit Merah View Market & Food Centre.
New restaurant entrants
Keong Saik zi char institution Kok Sen was newly added to the Bib Gourmand list this year, along with gourmet nasi lemak specialist The Coconut Club, which moved to a new Beach Road location and was reassessed.
For the full list of winners, see below:
- A Noodle Story
- Adam Rd Noo Cheng Big Prawn Noodle NEW
- Alliance Seafood
- Anglo Indian (Shenton Way)
- Ar Er Soup
- Bahrakath Mutton Soup NEW
- Beach Road Fish Head Bee Hoon NEW
- Bismillah Biryani (Little India)
- Chai Chuan Tou Yang Rou Tang
- Chen's Mapo Tofu (Shenton Way)
- Cheok Kee NEW
- Chey Sua Carrot Cake
- Chuan Kee Boneless Braised Duck
- Cumi Bali
- Da Shi Jia Big Prawn Mee
- Du Du Shou Shi NEW
- Eminent Frog Porridge & Seafood (Lor 19)
- Fei Fei Roasted Noodle
- Fool
- Fu Ming Cooked Food
- Guan Kee Fried Kway Teow
- Hai Nan Xing Zhou Beef Noodle
- Hainan Zi
- Hawker Chan Soya Sauce Chicken Rice & Noodle
- Heng Heng Cooked Food
- Heng Kee NEW
- Hjh Maimunah (Jalan Pisang)
- Hong Heng Fried Sotong Prawn Mee
- Hong Kong Yummy Soup
- Hoo Kee Bak Chang
- Hui Wei Chilli Ban Mian NEW
- Indocafe - The White House
- J2 Famous Crispy Curry Puff
- Ji De Lai Hainanese Chicken Rice PROMOTION
- Jian Bo Tiong Bahru Shui Kueh
- Joo Siah Bak Koot Teh
- Kelantan Kway Chap & Pig Organ Soup
- Koh Brother Pig's Organ Soup
- Kok Sen NEW
- Kotuwa
- Kwang Kee Teochew Fish Porridge
- Kwee Heng NEW
- Lagnaa
- Lai Heng Handmade Teochew Kueh
- Lao Fu Zi Fried Kway Teow
- Lian He Ben Ji Claypot
- Lixin Teochew Fishball Noodles
- Muthu's Curry
- Na Na Curry
- Nam Sing Hokkien Fried Mee NEW
- New Lucky Claypot Rice
- No.18 Zion Road Fried Kway Teow PROMOTION
- One Prawn & Co
- Outram Park Fried Kway Teow Mee
- Selamat Datang Warong Pak Sapari NEW
- Shi Hui Yuan
- Sik Bao Sin (Desmond's Creation)
- Sin Huat Eating House
- Sing Lung HK Cheong Fun
- Singapore Fried Hokkien Mee NEW
- Soh Kee Cooked Food
- Song Fa Bak Kut Teh (New Bridge Road)
- Soon Huat NEW
- Spinach Soup NEW
- Tai Seng Fish Soup NEW
- Tai Wah Pork Noodle
- The Blue Ginger (Tanjong Pagar)
- The Coconut Club NEW
- Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice
- Tiong Bahru Hainanese Boneless Chicken Rice
- To-Ricos Guo Shi
- True Blue Cuisine
- Un-Yang-Kor-Dai
- Whole Earth
- Yhingthai Palace
- Yong Chun Wan Ton Noodle NEW
- Zai Shun Curry Fish Head
- Zhi Wei Xian Zion Road Big Prawn Noodle
