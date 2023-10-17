Here’s how to watch BTS’ Busan concert film, BTS: Yet To Come, online
It’s coming to Prime Video next month!
Good news for the BTS Army: the K-pop megastars’ concert film, BTS: Yet to Come, will drop exclusively on Prime Video on Nov 9.
The concert took place in October 2022 at Busan’s Asiad Main Stadium, with more than 50,000 people in attendance. It was part of the city’s bid to host the World Expo 2030. BTS — featuring RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook — was appointed as ambassadors for the bid.
The show was later repackaged as a 104-minute film and put out in cinemas worldwide early this year (when it was called BTS: Yet to Come In Cinemas).
The set list features 19 songs, including ‘Dynamite’, ‘Butter’, and ‘Idol’, and ‘Run BTS’.
Yet to Come is BTS’ fifth concert film, following 2018’s Burn the Stage: The Movie, 2019’s Bring the Soul: The Movie, 2020’s Break the Silence: The Movie, and 2022’s BTS Permission to Dance on Stage — Seoul: Live Viewing.
The Busan spectacle marked BTS’ final performance as a group for a while, as the members attend to their compulsory military commitments.
Jin, the oldest member (30), went in first in December last year. J-Hope enlisted in April, while Suga was called up last month.
The BTS members are expected to fulfill their military obligations by 2025. So it's going to be a while before they get back together.
Prime Video is available in Singapore for S$2.99 per month. New customers can click here and try out a free 30-day trial.
Photo: Prime Video/Hybe
Our articles may contain affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.
