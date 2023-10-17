Here’s how to watch BTS’ Busan concert film, BTS: Yet To Come, online

Good news for the BTS Army: the K-pop megastars’ concert film, BTS: Yet to Come, will drop exclusively on Prime Video on Nov 9.

The concert took place in October 2022 at Busan’s Asiad Main Stadium, with more than 50,000 people in attendance. It was part of the city’s bid to host the World Expo 2030. BTS — featuring RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook — was appointed as ambassadors for the bid.

The show was later repackaged as a 104-minute film and put out in cinemas worldwide early this year (when it was called BTS: Yet to Come In Cinemas).

The set list features 19 songs, including ‘Dynamite’, ‘Butter’, and ‘Idol’, and ‘Run BTS’.