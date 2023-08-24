Heritage siew bao shop Seremban Kee Mei Siew Pow from Malaysia opens S’pore outlet

The char siew sou is fairly common in dim sum joints in Singapore, but not so much the Malaysian-style siew bao. Siew baos are crispy pastry-covered barbecued pork buns — think of them as less flaky, orb-shaped char siew sou.

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from 8days.sg.

Malaysian siew bao specialist, Seremban Kee Mei Siew Pow, has just opened its first outlet in Singapore at a MacPherson shophouse. It has two small tables that can seat up to six diners. The 47-year-old bakery born in the city of Seremban in Negeri Sembilan sells traditional Chinese bakes like pork buns, pineapple tarts and egg tarts, and has over 200 distributors throughout Malaysia.

Paul Wong, the general manager of Seremban Kee Mei Siew Pow and son of the brand’s founders, tells 8days.sg he “wants to bring the brand to Singapore as siew bao is a unique product in Nanyang countries”. He has partnered his Malaysian childhood friend Vinz Ting and his family, who are Singaporean, for this SG outpost.

No change in 47-year-old recipe, buns baked in SG

According to Paul, the bakery “still keeps to its 47-year-old original recipe for the siew baos no matter how much the market has changed”. The buns are made in Singapore and baked fresh daily. It costs $1.80 for the signature pork filling and $1.70 for chicken.

The Singapore outlet currently carries around 70 percent of the items sold in Malaysia, as Paul says they’re offering the more popular items first. As the bakery uses local pork and chicken and factoring rental costs here, the buns in Singapore are pricier than in Malaysia — the

pork siew bao across the Causeway costs RM2.70 (S$0.78) apiece

.

Singapore-exclusive BBQ Pork Puff

Seremban Kee Mei Siew Pow has also launched an SG-exclusive BBQ Pork Puff ($2), which is made with puff pastry and stuffed with char siew filling. Paul describes it as a “crispy crossover between Chinese and Western [flavours]”.

All items are on a buy-eight-get-one-free promo at press time, and the bakery is also offering a one-for-one deal on Portuguese egg tarts till 28 August, while stocks last.

Seremban Kee Mei Siew Pow is at 498 MacPherson Rd, S368202. Open Mon - Fri 7am - 8pm; Sat - Sun 9am - 8pm. Tel: 8939 2037. More info via Facebook.

Photos: Seremban Kee Mei Siew Pow

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from 8days.sg.

8days.sg is now on #tiktok! Follow us on www.tiktok.com/@8dayseat