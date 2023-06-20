'He’s officially high-class person now': Fireman fiancé of late casino king’s daughter takes helicopter to Jacky Cheung concert

While some of us are queue number 41297 waiting to get Coldplay tickets, there are others who grab… a chopper ride to a concert.

Yes, that applies to the super-rich, like the daughters of the late Casino King Stanley Ho, namely Laurinda Ho, 32, and Florinda Ho, 33, as well as Laurinda’s husband Chinese Canadian actor Shawn Dou, 34, and Florinda’s fiancé, fireman Douglas Wong, 29.

Laurinda, Shawn, Florinda and Douglas enjoying their sick helicopter ride

On Saturday (Jun 17), Laurinda shared an Instagram Story of herself heading to the Jacky Cheung 60+ Concert Tour Macau in a helicopter.

She first filmed herself with her sister, husband as well as future brother-in-law before panning to show the splendid aerial view of an island in Macau.

"Going to watch Jacky Cheung," she wrote in her caption while tagging Florinda and Shawn.

Needless to say, their cool ride got many fans extremely envious, especially considering how the weather was said to be really gloomy that day.

Laurinda's video also led a netizen to remark that Douglas, a fireman Florinda got engaged to in Sep last year, is "officially a high-class person now".

Photos: Laurinda Ho/Instagram