HK Martial Arts Star Norman Chui, 73, Dies; Wife, 43, Also Dies While Handling His Funeral

‘80s Hong Kong martial arts star Norman Chui Siu Keung passed away from oesophageal cancer on September 1 in Beijing. He was 73.

The news was confirmed by veteran actor and spokesperson for the Hong Kong Film Workers Association Tin Kai Man, who expressed his condolences following inquiries from the media.

Norman's sudden death shocked and saddened fans and colleagues.

But what was more shocking was a few days after Norman’s passing, his wife died from a heart attack while handling his funeral.

Little is known about her except that she was a Chinese dancer who was 30 years younger than him. She was also his third wife.

The couple have a daughter and an 11-year-old son.

This year would have marked their 20th wedding anniversary.

"After [Norman] passed away, his wife took charge of the funeral arrangements. In China, the cremation process has to be done within a few days. While handling the funeral, she started feeling unwell and she too passed away, possibly due to a heart attack. Now, their daughter is handling the arrangements,” said Kai Man.

He shared that Norman, who shuttled between Hengdian and Beijing, was unaware that he had cancer.

"The older generation doesn't like to get health checks, so his passing was very sudden. We met not long ago in Hengdian. A friend contacted him at the end of January this year, and he seemed fine and said he was in Beijing,” said Kai Man.

He also praised Norman as a hardworking and dedicated actor: "In Hong Kong, there are two actors who don't bring scripts to the set: one is Norman, and the other is Ng Man Tat."

Both veteran actors were known for their professionalism, thoroughly preparing and memorising their scripts before filming, earning great respect within the industry.

Man Tat died at 70 from liver cancer in 2021.

Norman is best known for his role in 1992 martial arts comedy King Of Beggars.

Norman gained immense fame in the 1970s and 1980s in the Hong Kong film industry with his unique martial arts style and exceptional acting skills, especially in TV series such as Rediffusion Television dramas The Sword of the Third Young Master (1977) and Reincarnated (1979).

His role as villain Chiu Mo Kei in Stephen Chow's 1992 martial arts comedy King Of Beggars further cemented his status in the film industry.

In recent years, he transitioned into online films and continued to be active in the entertainment circle.

Norman also had a rich romantic history.

Not only was he married three times, Norman was also known for his relationship with former Hong Kong actress and younger sister of Michelle Yim, Shirley Yim, with whom he had a son, Edward, 41, and a 37-year-old daughter Erica.

In 1983, while still married to his second wife, Norman began a seven-year affair with the then 17-year-old Shirley while filming horror flick Ghost Nursing.

The pair were never married and Shirley’s relationship with Norman earned her the label of "mistress".

Michelle strongly opposed their relationship and after they split, Shirley singlehandedly raised their kids, who are now actors in Hong Kong. They maintain a good relationship with their dad.

Norman also has a 51-year-old son from his first marriage.

She was 15 years his junior.

Shirley with kids Edward and Erica.Shirley and Norman met when they were shooting 1982 horror flick Ghost Nursing.Norman married his third wife in 2005. Photos: Sing Tao