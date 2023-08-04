HK opera singer Warren Mok, 64, marries 37-year-old Chinese soprano girlfriend in lavish Italian wedding

Looks like Italy’s Lake Como is the new celeb hotspot for weddings and all things love.

As it turns out, apart from Hong Kong martial arts star Donnie Yen and Cissy Wang’s vow renewal ceremony, there was another celeb couple celebrating their nuptials there in July.

On July 20, Hong Kong opera singer Warren Mok, 64, revealed that he had tied the knot with Chinese opera singer Wang Bingbing, 37, in a villa overlooking Lake Como.

Warren with his ex-wife Winnie.

This is Warren’s second marriage. He was previously married to socialite Winnie Mok, with reports sharing that her family imports furniture for a living.



The former couple tied the knot in 1996, and have a son together. The year of the couple’s divorce is not known, though it was reported that they gradually stopped appearing at public events together over the years.

Warren made his European opera debut in 1987, and is considered one of most renowned classical music figures and operatic tenors.

So many flowers!

Bingbing is said to be based in Italy, with a master degree from Giuseppe Verdi Conservatory of Music. She made her opera debut in 2007 at the age of 21.

Warren and Bingbing performed alongside each other in Singapore earlier this year in February, as part of the cast for the Opera Gala Spectacular by Singapore Lyric Opera.

Cheers to new love.

Photos: Wang Bingbing/Instagram, BMW Hong Kong/Facebook