Home décor items with secret storage that help you declutter and decorate at the same time

Does your home feel like it's bursting at the seams with stuff? Or are you tired of the same old shelves and temporary storage that seem to only clutter your space even further? It's time to say goodbye to the mundane and embrace storage that pull double duty.

In this roundup, we present 10 unique storage ideas that not only help you declutter but also infuse your living space with creativity and style.

From toilet paper holders that pull double duty to whimsical animal-shaped footstools, these ingenious storage solutions can elevate your living environment, turning it into a clutter-free oasis of functionality and charm.

Toilet Paper Holder with Shelf

Who would have thought that something as mundane as a toilet paper holder could be turned into a functional storage space? This clever design combines the essentials, ensuring your bathroom stays organised with an added shelf for toiletries and decor.

Les Miserables Book Storage Box with Hidden Safe

This ornate storage gem offers a delightful twist, whether you’re a literature lover or not. Disguised as a classic novel complete with real pages, the storage box that comes with a code lock secretly — and safely — guards your precious items within.

Backpack for iMac

Banish desk clutter and reclaim your workspace with this deceptively simple accessory that attaches securely to the back of an iMac or Apple Display. With the capacity to hold up to 1.5kg of hard drives, peripherals, or even your MacBook, the space-saving shelf is a stylish and functional addition to your workspace.

Wall Clock with Hidden Compartment

Ever heard of a wall clock doubling as a safe? This unassuming analog timepiece seamlessly integrates into your home decor while offering a discreet spot to stow away knick knacks from sight. As for whether you’ll forget about your items hidden within, well, only time will tell.

Photo Frame with Storage

Store both your trinkets and cherished memories in these multi-purpose photo frames. These come with hidden compartments, perfect for storing small keepsakes or jewellery and keeping your dresser neat and tidy.

Storage Bean Bag

Finally, a secret weapon for parents in the war against toy chaos. This ingenious creation allows your little ones to stash their fluffy friends away after playing, and it doubles up as a comfy bean bag chair for relaxation once it’s filled up. Win-win for everyone.

Animal-shaped Footstools

Why settle for ordinary footstools when you can add a touch of whimsy to your space with these delightful animal-shaped alternatives that come with additional storage? These quirky seats come in a variety of styles, offering storage, seating, and decor all rolled into one charming package.

Lift Top Coffee Table

This coffee table is a real space-saver. Its hidden storage compartment is perfect for stashing away magazines, remote controls, and more, all while maintaining a sleek appearance. And when space is at a premium, it can even double up as a work-from-home desk. And, yes, delivery is free for Amazon Prime members. Non-members can enjoy free shipping as well if you sign up for a free 30-day trial here.

Stone Storage Box

Tired of the old "under the doormat" trick for keeping your spare key? It's time to upgrade your covert game. Enter the stone storage box - nestle it in your flower pot or among your plants, and your secret will remain safe and sound.

Scrunchies with Hidden Pockets

Misplaced bobby pins and lip balms will be a thing of the past with these pastel-hued scrunchies. Not only do they look chic and hold your hair in place, they also feature mini zipper pockets to store small items. Practical and fashionable – what more could you ask for? Sold as a pack of three.

