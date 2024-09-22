Logo
Hong Ling says she would 'try to forgive' husband Nick Teo if he cheated on her because of what they said in their marriage vows
The 30-year-old actress used to think infidelity is unforgivable but changed her mind after getting married to Nick last year. 

By Jiamun Koh
Published September 22, 2024
Updated September 23, 2024
To most people, getting cheated on in your relationship is a dealbreaker.

But that doesn't seem to be the case for Mediacorp actress Hong Ling

In a recent interview with Chinese media zaobao.sg, the 30-year-old, who stars in new Mediacorp drama Unforgivable, shared about why her thoughts on infidelity changed since tying the knot with Mediacorp actor Nick Teo, 35.

The couple met on the set of long-form drama 118 and dated for eight years before getting married last year in December

Whe asked what she deems as an 'unforgivable mistake' by a partner, she replied: "Before getting married, I felt if my partner cheated on me, I wouldn't be able to forgive him because that would be my limit."

"But after getting married, if [Nick] really cheated on me one day, I would try to forgive him, though I know it would be a very difficult thing to do," she added. 

Why the change of heart though?

"When we got married, we exchanged vows and said we would walk down this road together no matter what happens. I feel that that's my promise towards him," explained Hong Ling. 

She then said it wouldn't be fair to end things with her husband just for that reason given how much he dotes on her.

"I can't deny that he's done a lot for me out of love, so if one day he cheats, am I supposed to just give him the 'death sentence' because he made one mistake?" she said.

Just to be clear though, Nick, this is not a green light for you to cheat, okay?

To Hong Ling, a promise is a promise

Photos: Hong Ling/Instagram, Nick Teo/Instagram

Catch Hong Ling and Nick in Fix My Life on mewatch or in the video below:

The M18 and PG versions of Unforgivable will be available on demand for free on mewatch from Sep 23. 

Unforgivable premieres next Tuesday (Sep 24), weekdays 9pm on Ch 8.

