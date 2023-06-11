'How do you even pronounce it?!': China fashion brand Chfpibs & Kslth confuses Singapore netizens

Netizens were tickled by the name, with many expressing their confusion at the pronunciation of the shop’s name, which is basically random letters strung together.

“How do you even pronounce it?!” many wondered.

Some also said that their “saliva flew everywhere” as they tried to pronounce ‘Chfpibs & Kslth’.

“Sounds [like] something that Sims (the game) would come up with,” joked a netizen.

“It’s giving dyslexia,” and "Why is there only one vowel??" were other hilarious comments from confused Singaporeans.

According to a Chinese online shopping site, Chfpibs & Kslth is a “fashion brand that originated in Italy” and was created “specially for women in Asia”.

The brand is also said to have gotten its name from its creators, Italian sisters named Chfpibs Ricci and Kslth Ricci. How they would introduce themselves to others, we don’t really know.

Singaporeans are not buying the origin story.

“Anyhow make up two Italian sisters to try and give it some legitimacy,” wrote a netizen on an online forum, while others simply questioned: “What kind of name is that?”

A review of the brand on Chinese site Baidu’s forum page dates back to 2019. “The Italian CK brand carries many styles, and uses artificial leather for some of its designs. It’s considered to be of pretty good quality in the market,” wrote the netizen.

Charles & Keith dupes, anyone? Photos: Ken Poon/ TikTok, 0760.plus