'How do you even pronounce it?!': China fashion brand Chfpibs & Kslth confuses Singapore netizens
Not Charles & Keith, but Chfpibs & Kslth.
TikTok user Ken Poon recently shared a clip of a shop he spotted in the Mainland. He wrote: “Came across a familiar brand in China.”
One look at the shopfront and you would be able to figure out the brand Ken was referring to.
The interior of the shop, coupled with its rows of handbags and shoes on display were all very reminiscent of local fashion company, Charles & Keith, which bee-tee-dubs, is not associated with the Chinese brand at all.
The one jarring difference between the two stores is the name. The shop Ken saw in China is named Chfpibs & Kslth.
Netizens were tickled by the name, with many expressing their confusion at the pronunciation of the shop’s name, which is basically random letters strung together.
“How do you even pronounce it?!” many wondered.
Some also said that their “saliva flew everywhere” as they tried to pronounce ‘Chfpibs & Kslth’.
“Sounds [like] something that Sims (the game) would come up with,” joked a netizen.
“It’s giving dyslexia,” and "Why is there only one vowel??" were other hilarious comments from confused Singaporeans.
According to a Chinese online shopping site, Chfpibs & Kslth is a “fashion brand that originated in Italy” and was created “specially for women in Asia”.
The brand is also said to have gotten its name from its creators, Italian sisters named Chfpibs Ricci and Kslth Ricci. How they would introduce themselves to others, we don’t really know.
Singaporeans are not buying the origin story.
“Anyhow make up two Italian sisters to try and give it some legitimacy,” wrote a netizen on an online forum, while others simply questioned: “What kind of name is that?”
A review of the brand on Chinese site Baidu’s forum page dates back to 2019. “The Italian CK brand carries many styles, and uses artificial leather for some of its designs. It’s considered to be of pretty good quality in the market,” wrote the netizen.Charles & Keith dupes, anyone? Photos: Ken Poon/ TikTok, 0760.plus
