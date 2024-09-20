Huang Xiaoming, 46, confirms rumours that he's dating influencer Ye Ke, 32

We can’t say we didn’t see this coming.

After years of speculation, Chinese actor Huang Xiaoming, 46, has confirmed his relationship with influencer Ye Ke, 32.

“Everyone, stop guessing. We are together,” he wrote on Weibo yesterday (Sep 19), tagging Ye Ke in the post along with a heart emoji.

Netizens mocked Xiaoming, calling his announcement an “open secret” and that “he just revealed what everyone already knew”.

Xiaoming’s love life has been a hot topic ever since he ended his six-year marriage with Angelababy in January 2022. They have a seven-year-old son, nicknamed Little Sponge.

He has been romantically linked to several women, including actress Zhao Shijin.



Ye Ke is said to bear a striking resemblance to Angelababy.

Dating rumours between Xiaoming and Ye Ke surfaced after they were spotted on dates on several occasions, even when overseas, but neither acknowledged the relationship.

Speculation escalated earlier this week after Xiaoming posted a snap of his Mid-Autumn Festival celebration with his parents and Little Sponge in his hometown of Qingdao.

Netizens flocked to Ye Ke’s social media with comments, with one even asking if she was the person behind the camera.

When another netizen responded: "How could he possibly let her meet his family?", Ye Ke’s assistant replied: "They're married. If they’re not spending the holiday together, who else would he spend it with?"

Ye Ke further fuelled rumours when she posted a pic of a five-carat diamond ring, which many believed was from Xiaoming.

When asked by Taiwan’s Next Apple on September 19 if he had remarried, Xiaoming replied: "Not married."

The pair have been photographed together many times.

Well, not that Ye Ke can’t afford the ring on her own.

A popular influencer and socialite, Ye Ke, who was previously married to Shenzhen’s "mining prince", with whom she has a son and daughter, is known for her glamorous lifestyle.

She reportedly lives in a 90 million yuan (S$16.48mil) mansion in Shenzhen and owns a fleet of luxury cars, including a blue Rolls-Royce, a pink Bentley, and a red Ferrari, estimated to be worth more than 15mil yuan (S$2.75mil).

The photo that sparked marriage rumours. Photos: Huang Xiaoming/Weibo, Ye Ke/Weibo