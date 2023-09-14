Huang Xiaoming called narcissistic for displaying oil painting of himself in Shanghai home

Thanks to a guest of Huang Xiaoming’s, fans recently got a glimpse into Chinese actor’s lavish Shanghai home.

A female friend was recently invited to the 45-year-old’s mansion for a meal and took to social media to share pics from her visit.

“Thanks Huang Xiaoming for the house gathering. Good tea, good meal, beautiful home," she wrote.

Check out his teapot collection

Among the pics was a snap of Xiaoming brewing tea in his tearoom.

On the table was an assortment of brewing paraphernalia like cups, pots and tools, and on display behind him, his collection of exquisite teapots.

But the most eye-catching feature of his home has to be this oil painting of Xiaoming in a suit.

Would you display an oil painting of yourself?

Netizens were amused by the protrait, which they described as "over-the-top", and couldn’t help but mock the actor.

There were comments like "Those who hang self-portraits at home are a bit narcissistic” and "Displaying a large photo or portrait at home is considered extreme narcissism”.



Do you think so too?

Photos: Huang Xiaoming/Weibo