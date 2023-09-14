Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

8days

Huang Xiaoming called narcissistic for displaying oil painting of himself in Shanghai home
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Huang Xiaoming called narcissistic for displaying oil painting of himself in Shanghai home

Well, if you can't love yourself, how are you going to love somebody else?

Huang Xiaoming called narcissistic for displaying oil painting of himself in Shanghai home
By Ilsa Chan
Published September 14, 2023
Updated September 14, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Thanks to a guest of Huang Xiaoming’s, fans recently got a glimpse into Chinese actor’s lavish Shanghai home.

A female friend was recently invited to the 45-year-old’s mansion for a meal and took to social media to share pics from her visit.

“Thanks Huang Xiaoming for the house gathering. Good tea, good meal, beautiful home," she wrote.

Check out his teapot collection

Among the pics was a snap of Xiaoming brewing tea in his tearoom.

On the table was an assortment of brewing paraphernalia like cups, pots and tools, and on display behind him, his collection of exquisite teapots.

But the most eye-catching feature of his home has to be this oil painting of Xiaoming in a suit.

Would you display an oil painting of yourself?

Netizens were amused by the protrait, which they described as "over-the-top", and couldn’t help but mock the actor.

There were comments like "Those who hang self-portraits at home are a bit narcissistic” and "Displaying a large photo or portrait at home is considered extreme narcissism”.

Do you think so too? 

Photos: Huang Xiaoming/Weibo

Related topics

Huang Xiaoming portrait

Read more of the latest in

8days Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.