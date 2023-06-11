'I can't possibly drive (my Ferrari) to the market': HK actor Alex Fong on why he sold all his luxury cars

Hong Kong actor Alex Fong is known for his love for sports cars.

But can you believe the 60-year-old star has lost count the number of times he has changed cars?

Alex sharing his racing know-hows with Catherine on Hen Jia Nu Shen



In a recent episode of YouTube series Hen Jia Nu Shen, which is hosted by TVB actress Catherine Chau, she and Alex took turns driving a supercar, which reportedly costs more than a million Hong Kong dollars (over S$171K).

Alex, who once participated in the Ferrari Challenge Asia-Pacific and FIA Formula E World Championship, was teased by Catherine for listing "professional sports car racer" on his Wikipedia page.

In response, Alex humbly said: "Of course [I'm] not [one]. I just played around with it for a period."

Alex also revealed that he has forgotten how many cars he has had over the years and the longest he kept one was just three years.

He went on to say he has something against two-seaters.

"Those two-seater sports cars, when you buy one you're really excited, but once you pass that two-month honeymoon period, you'll just leave it there," he said.

Alex continued: "Honestly, there's no where I can drive them to. I can't possibly drive them to the market right? [I] tried that once but I thought it was so inconvenient."

In fact, the actor, who's now into practical family cars, has sold all his Ferraris, adding that he has learnt to "let go."

He also shared that if he were to get a new car, he'd rather get a sports utility vehicle (SUV), which are typically 7/8-seaters.

When Catherine called him out for not being able to commit to a car for a prolonged period, Alex quipped: "The one I've driven for the longest time would be my wife [Hong Kong actress Hoyan Mok]. That one can't be changed!"

Sure, Alex and Hoyan have been married since 2008, but did he just liken her to a car? No, that doesn't wrong at all.

Photos: hk01