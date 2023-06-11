Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

8days

'I can't possibly drive (my Ferrari) to the market': HK actor Alex Fong on why he sold all his luxury cars
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

'I can't possibly drive (my Ferrari) to the market': HK actor Alex Fong on why he sold all his luxury cars

The 60-year-old also quipped that the 'car' he's driven for the longest time is, um, his wife.

'I can't possibly drive (my Ferrari) to the market': HK actor Alex Fong on why he sold all his luxury cars
By Jiamun Koh
Published June 11, 2023
Updated June 12, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Hong Kong actor Alex Fong is known for his love for sports cars.

But can you believe the 60-year-old star has lost count the number of times he has changed cars?

Alex sharing his racing know-hows with Catherine on Hen Jia Nu Shen


In a recent episode of YouTube series Hen Jia Nu Shen, which is hosted by TVB actress Catherine Chau, she and Alex took turns driving a supercar, which reportedly costs more than a million Hong Kong dollars (over S$171K).

Alex, who once participated in the Ferrari Challenge Asia-Pacific and FIA Formula E World Championship, was teased by Catherine for listing "professional sports car racer" on his Wikipedia page.

In response, Alex humbly said: "Of course [I'm] not [one]. I just played around with it for a period."

Alex also revealed that he has forgotten how many cars he has had over the years and the longest he kept one was just three years.

He went on to say he has something against two-seaters. 

"Those two-seater sports cars, when you buy one you're really excited, but once you pass that two-month honeymoon period, you'll just leave it there," he said.

Alex continued: "Honestly, there's no where I can drive them to. I can't possibly drive them to the market right? [I] tried that once but I thought it was so inconvenient."

In fact, the actor, who's now into practical family cars, has sold all his Ferraris, adding that he has learnt to "let go."

He also shared that if he were to get a new car, he'd rather get a sports utility vehicle (SUV), which are typically 7/8-seaters.

When Catherine called him out for not being able to commit to a car for a prolonged period, Alex quipped: "The one I've driven for the longest time would be my wife [Hong Kong actress Hoyan Mok]. That one can't be changed!" 

Sure, Alex and Hoyan have been married since 2008, but did he just liken her to a car? No, that doesn't wrong at all.

Photos: hk01

Related topics

Alex Fong

Read more of the latest in

8days Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.